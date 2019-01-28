Monday, January 28, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 to reportedly launch on 24 February at MWC 2019

The second phone is being called the Nokia 6.2 and will likely feature a punch-hole display.

tech2 News Staff Jan 28, 2019 10:37:30 IST

The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone has been on rumoured for quite some time and has created a lot of buzz for its speculated five-camera setup at the back. And finally adding a little reality to this phone, on 24 January, HMD Global confirmed that a device will be unveiled at MWC 2019, but did not give out any names.

However, the latest report all but confirms the Pureview with the five-camera lens setup teased on an invite. In addition to that, another invite has surfaced that suggests that we may see two phones being launched at the event.

Nokia 9 Pureview. Image: YouTube/Concept Creator

Nokia 9 Pureview. Image: YouTube/Concept Creator

Seen on the Chinese search engine Baidu, HMD Global has apparently shared two invites that show that two new phones will be revealed on 24 February. In the invite, looking closely we can see the five camera lenses, which confirm the Nokia 9 PureView. Apart from that, the second phone is being called the Nokia 6.2 and will likely feature a punch-hole display. This would make it the first Nokia phone to come with such a setup for the front camera.

Nokia 9 PureView invite.

Nokia 9 PureView invite.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 9 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The five cameras on the back will be made in collaboration with Carl Zeiss and in the front, we expect only a single camera.

Nokia 6.2 invite.

Nokia 6.2 invite.

The Nokia 6.2, on the other hand, will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset and will have a dual-camera setup at the back, which will also be made using Carl Zeiss optics.

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories

latest videos

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE STREAM
PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE

PUBG MOBILE ZOMBIE MODE
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Private video

Private video
Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition Unboxing and First Look
Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi

Nissan Kicks Detailed First Drive Review in Hindi
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Ep 2: Mortal | Naman Mathur | First Interview
When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2

When One Million Views Are Not Enough | PUBG Heroes Ep.2
Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...

Nokia 7.1 review: A fantastic display, design, camera, but...
Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

Indian Heroes of PUBG Ep:1 | CarryMinati | Ajey Nagar | CarryIsLive

also see

Nokia

Nokia 1 Plus with Android Pie (Go Edition), MediaTek chipset surfaces online

Jan 28, 2019

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 9 PureView with 5 cameras could launch at MWC 2019: Report

Jan 14, 2019

Android Pie

HMD Global's CPO announces Android Pie roadmap for Nokia smartphones

Jan 24, 2019

Huawei

Huawei plans to use its own 5G technology in upcoming folding smartphones

Jan 25, 2019

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 review: A stylish mid-range smartphone that falls short on battery life

Jan 18, 2019

Nokia 5

HMD Global announces Android 9 Pie update for Nokia 5, will roll out in stages

Jan 25, 2019

science

Earth

2018 was planet Earth's fourth-warmest year ever recorded, reveals study

Jan 27, 2019

Blue Origin

Blue Origin set to launch tenth unmanned test of New Shepard rocket 23 January

Jan 23, 2019

Ants United

Ants build big structures without coordination or communicating with each other

Jan 23, 2019

Disasters and daily weather affect how people perceive climate change: US poll

Jan 23, 2019