tech2 News Staff

The Nokia 9 PureView smartphone has been on rumoured for quite some time and has created a lot of buzz for its speculated five-camera setup at the back. And finally adding a little reality to this phone, on 24 January, HMD Global confirmed that a device will be unveiled at MWC 2019, but did not give out any names.

However, the latest report all but confirms the Pureview with the five-camera lens setup teased on an invite. In addition to that, another invite has surfaced that suggests that we may see two phones being launched at the event.

Seen on the Chinese search engine Baidu, HMD Global has apparently shared two invites that show that two new phones will be revealed on 24 February. In the invite, looking closely we can see the five camera lenses, which confirm the Nokia 9 PureView. Apart from that, the second phone is being called the Nokia 6.2 and will likely feature a punch-hole display. This would make it the first Nokia phone to come with such a setup for the front camera.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 9 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The five cameras on the back will be made in collaboration with Carl Zeiss and in the front, we expect only a single camera.

The Nokia 6.2, on the other hand, will be powered by a Snapdragon 632 chipset and will have a dual-camera setup at the back, which will also be made using Carl Zeiss optics.

