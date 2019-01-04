tech2 News Staff

We have seen a lot of rumours about the Nokia 9 Pureview, which is expected to feature a penta-lens camera. Looks like the launch of the device is less than a month away.

Reports suggest that the Nokia 9 PureView will be launched in late January, which is before the Mobile World Congress to be held in February. MWC 2019 was earlier considered to be the launch date.

The device is expected to launch in the European market first at €749 (about Rs 60,000) or €799 (about Rs 64,000).

Recently, tipster Evan Blass posted an image of the device on Twitter, revealing that it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also confirmed the five-cameras as we've heard in the past. The units are expected to come with Zeiss-branded optics.

Another leak, a report by the publication NokiaPowerUser has also listed a bunch of expected specifications about the device. The Nokia 9 will feature a 5.9-inch display. In terms of design, it is expected to have an aluminium frame and a glass unibody design.

There is no word on the total pixel count of this camera system, but it could pretty high. However, one report did mention that three out of the five rear cameras are rumoured to be 41 MP units, one a 20 MP unit and the fifth one a 9.7 MP unit.

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 SoC with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage.

