FP Trending

Nokia 9 PureView in India has finally started receiving Android 10 updates. HMD Global, the Finnish company that manufactures Nokia devices, began rolling out the update in December last year.

A Nokia 9 PureView user shared a screenshot on Twitter. The Android 10 update on Nokia 9 PureView includes dark mode, smart reply, more gesture navigation options, as well as enhanced controls for privacy and location.

The update size is about 839 MB and comes with the April 2020 Android security patch.

The version number of the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView is V5.13D.

If you are using the Nokia 9 PureView, you may have received a notification of the update. In case you have not received any update notification, you can do it manually by going to Settings and clicking on System Updates under the About Phone option.

With Nokia 9 PureView, 13 smartphone models from the company have received Android 10 updates in India. These devices include the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.