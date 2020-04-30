Thursday, April 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 9 PureView starts receiving Android 10 update in India, includes April 2020 security patch

In case you have not received any update notification, you can check manually via the Settings menu.


FP TrendingApr 30, 2020 20:54:33 IST

Nokia 9 PureView in India has finally started receiving Android 10 updates. HMD Global, the Finnish company that manufactures Nokia devices, began rolling out the update in December last year.

A Nokia 9 PureView user shared a screenshot on Twitter. The Android 10 update on Nokia 9 PureView includes dark mode, smart reply, more gesture navigation options, as well as enhanced controls for privacy and location.

The update size is about 839 MB and comes with the April 2020 Android security patch.

The version number of the latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 9 PureView is V5.13D.

 

If you are using the Nokia 9 PureView, you may have received a notification of the update. In case you have not received any update notification, you can do it manually by going to Settings and clicking on System Updates under the About Phone option.

With Nokia 9 PureView, 13 smartphone models from the company have received Android 10 updates in India. These devices include the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, Nokia 2.3 and Nokia 2.2.

Nokia 9 PureView starts receiving Android 10 update in India, includes April 2020 security patch

Nokia 9 PureView.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Shotguns Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 smartphone gets Android 10 update and March 2020 security patch in India

Apr 22, 2020
Nokia 2.3 smartphone gets Android 10 update and March 2020 security patch in India
Coronavirus Outbreak: Nokia extends warranty period of its phones by 60 days

Nokia

Coronavirus Outbreak: Nokia extends warranty period of its phones by 60 days

Apr 21, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020