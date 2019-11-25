Monday, November 25, 2019Back to
Nokia 8.2 with Snapdragon 735, 32 MP pop-up camera expected to arrive on 5 December

Nokia 8.2 might be the first Nokia smartphone with a notch-less display and a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera.


tech2 News StaffNov 25, 2019 10:20:41 IST

Nokia has recently tweeted that a new phone is coming on 5 December, which, rumour suggests, is the Nokia 8.2. Nokia did not mention a specific model. The Nokia 8.1 (Review) was launched at the same time last year in Dubai.

Nokia 8.1 is powered by Snapdragon 710 chipset and offers up to 6 GB RAM.

Nokia 8.2 expected specifications

Nokia 8.2 might be the first Nokia smartphone with a notch-less display and a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera. In terms of processors, there is a possibility that it might be powered by Snapdragon 735 chipset. In terms of memory, it is expected to come in three variants — 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options, and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

On the back, the Nokia 8.2 is likely to feature a 64 MP quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

On the battery front, it is being speculated that the Nokia 8.2 might pack a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge. This Nokia smartphone might come with a Type-C port.

