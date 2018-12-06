Thursday, December 06, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 8.1 with 6.18-inch display, Snapdragon 710, Android 9.0 Pie launched at €399

The Nokia 8.1 will be launched in India on 10 December, and will probably go on sale shortly after.

tech2 News Staff Dec 06, 2018 12:09 PM IST

At an event in Dubai on 5 December, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1, as expected. It was rumoured largely that the device is the global variant or the rebranded version of the Nokia X7, which was proved to be not entirely false because it has many similarities to the latter.

The Nokia 8.1 has been launched at a price of €399 (about Rs 32,000) for the middle-eastern and the European markets and will go on sale there by mid-December. The smartphone will be launched in India on 10 December, and will probably go on sale in the country before the year ends as well.

Nokia 8.1. Image: Nokia

Nokia 8.1. Image: Nokia

Nokia 8.1: Specifications and features

In terms of display, the device features a 6.18-inch Full HD Plus "PureDisplay" with a 18.7:9 ratio. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset. The only device on which we have seen the Snapdragon 710 is the Oppo R17 Pro which was launched in India this week. The chipset sits right below the Snapdragon 845.

In terms of storage, we see only one storage variant — 4 GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB of internal storage, which as we know, has been priced at EUR 399. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

Camera specifications include the following — the device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly 2PD or dual photodiode. Each pixel of the camera are configured as a photodiode which receives light and, if the number of these photodiodes is increased, then it widens the area to accept the light. This implies good performance in low light.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set up is 13 MP unit, and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1. Image: Nokia

Nokia 8.1. Image: Nokia

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One programme. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is a support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Network speed VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a single speaker with a smart amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present and finally, the range of sensors on the device include — Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint sensor (rear) and NFC.

The device has been launched in three colour combinations — Blue/Silver, Steel/Copper and Iron/Steel.

tags



A(f)fair Warning | Ankita Shah


Top Stories

latest videos

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy

All Things Internet | The Influencer Economy
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign

Battlefield V - Single Player Campaign
Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India

Everything you need to know about Cannabis in India
How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?

How does Alibaba pull off the biggest online sale on the planet?
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Hindi Review: Good but not Great
What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks

What causes Delhi's air pollution and how to solve it | Tech2 Talks
Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

also see

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 to launch today in Dubai at 8.30 pm: Here's how to watch it live

Dec 05, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 leaked images confirm that it will be the global variant of Nokia X7

Nov 29, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Teaser reveals HMD Global may launch Nokia X7 in India on 28 November: Report

Nov 26, 2018

Nokia

Nokia 3.1 Plus, 5.1 Plus European prices and Nokia 8.1 promo leaked ahead of launch

Dec 05, 2018

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo R17 Pro to launch in India on 4 December: Here's what makes the phone exciting

Nov 23, 2018

Samsung Galaxy A8s

Samsung to debut the Galaxy A8s in China with an Infinity-O display on 10 December

Dec 04, 2018

science

Agriculture

New fast-growing weed spotted in Karnataka, scientists warn farmers countrywide

Dec 06, 2018

Women in Science

Bibha Chowdhuri: Unearthing and celebrating a forgotten jewel in Indian science

Dec 06, 2018

World's first baby born to a mother after womb transplant from a dead uterus donor

Dec 06, 2018

Renewables

India's first hybrid solar-wind energy auction closes with tariff under Rs 2.7/unit

Dec 06, 2018