tech2 News Staff

At an event in Dubai on 5 December, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8.1, as expected. It was rumoured largely that the device is the global variant or the rebranded version of the Nokia X7, which was proved to be not entirely false because it has many similarities to the latter.

The Nokia 8.1 has been launched at a price of €399 (about Rs 32,000) for the middle-eastern and the European markets and will go on sale there by mid-December. The smartphone will be launched in India on 10 December, and will probably go on sale in the country before the year ends as well.

Nokia 8.1: Specifications and features

In terms of display, the device features a 6.18-inch Full HD Plus "PureDisplay" with a 18.7:9 ratio. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass.

Nokia 8.1 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 chipset. The only device on which we have seen the Snapdragon 710 is the Oppo R17 Pro which was launched in India this week. The chipset sits right below the Snapdragon 845.

In terms of storage, we see only one storage variant — 4 GB of RAM coupled with 64 GB of internal storage, which as we know, has been priced at EUR 399. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

Camera specifications include the following — the device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly 2PD or dual photodiode. Each pixel of the camera are configured as a photodiode which receives light and, if the number of these photodiodes is increased, then it widens the area to accept the light. This implies good performance in low light.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set up is 13 MP unit, and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One programme. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is a support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include Network speed VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack, and a single speaker with a smart amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present and finally, the range of sensors on the device include — Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer (G-sensor), E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint sensor (rear) and NFC.

The device has been launched in three colour combinations — Blue/Silver, Steel/Copper and Iron/Steel.