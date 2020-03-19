tech2 News Staff

HMD Global is all set to launch a few smartphones today, which is expected to be Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. The launch was initially planned to take place in London but was called off due to coronavirus. Now the event will take place online only.

As for the expected smartphones, the company is expected to launch three new smartphones – Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 1.3. Nokia 8.2 succeeds Nokia 7.2 (Review), and is expected to come with 5G connectivity.

Nokia launch event: How to watch the livestream

The Nokia launch event will begin at 4.00 pm GMT, meaning you can catch the live updates at 10.00 pm IST. The livestream will be available on the company's YouTube page and their official Facebook page. The YouTube livestream video is embedded below.



Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 expected specifications

As per previous reports, HMD Global might launch the Nokia 8.2 with 5G connectivity, making it the first Nokia phone to have this technology. It is expected to house a quad-camera setup and a 32 MP pop-up camera on the front to provide for a high screen-to-body ratio.

In terms of memory, it is expected to come in three variants — 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options, and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. On the back, the Nokia 8.2 is likely to feature a 64 MP quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

The Nokia flagship phone is expected to cost somewhere around $500.

As per an earlier report, Nokia 5.2 might be powered by Snapdragon 632 processor and feature a 6.2-inch notched LCD screen. In terms of storage, it is likely to offer 3/4 GB of RAM, 32/64 GB of storage options.

For Nokia 1.3, the report reveals that it might price around €79. It is likely to come with 6-inch LCD, a MediaTek chipset, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.