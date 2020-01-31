tech2 News Staff

Mobile World Congress 2020 begins on 23 February and will be held in Barcelona, Spain. Many tech companies have started sending out invites for the event. The most recent is from the house of Nokia Mobiles.

HMD Global has now sent out invites that reads "February 23 at 4:30 pm local time". The invite doesn't give any hints related to what devices will be launched at the event. It is speculated that HMD Global might launch Nokia 9.2 PureView, Nokia 8.2, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 at the event.

Last year, the company unveiled its penta camera smartphone Nokia 9.1 PureView that is why it is expected that the company might launch its successor this time.

As per a report by 91 Mobiles, Nokia 9.2 PureView might be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset. In addition to that, the company is likely to focus on the camera department only just like its predecessor.

Apart from that Nokia 8.2 might also be unveiled at MWC 2020. This smartphone is expected to be the first Nokia smartphone with a notch-less display and a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera. In terms of processors, there is a possibility that it might be powered by Snapdragon 735 chipset. In terms of memory, it is expected to come in three variants — 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options, and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options. On the back, the Nokia 8.2 is likely to feature a 64 MP quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

On the battery front, it is speculated that the Nokia 8.2 might pack a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge. This Nokia smartphone might come with a Type-C port.

As per a report by GSMArena, Nokia 5.2 might be powered by Snapdragon 632 processor and feature a 6.2-inch notched LCD screen. In terms of storage, it is likely to offer 3/4 GB of RAM, 32/64 GB of storage options.

For Nokia 1.3, the report reveals that it might price around €79. It is likely to come with 6-inch LCD, a MediaTek chipset, 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of storage.

