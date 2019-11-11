Monday, November 11, 2019Back to
Nokia 8.2 might come in 5G variant only, expected to be launched at MWC 2020

Nokia 8.2 is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 735 chipset and offer up to 8 GB RAM.


tech2 News StaffNov 11, 2019 13:40:40 IST

It was earlier reported that Nokia 8.2 will land in two variants with 4G and 5G support but rumour has it that it might just come in a lone 5G variant. The smartphone is expected to launch at Mobile World Congress 2020 (MWC 2020). It might also feature a 32 MP pop-up selfie camera.

The report comes from NokiaPowerUser, where it's been reported that one can also expect to see a 64 MP rear camera.

Nokia 8.2 expected specifications

Nokia 8.2 might be the first Nokia smartphone with a notch-less display and a 32 MP pop up selfie camera. In terms of processors, there is a possibility that it might be powered by Snapdragon 735 chipset. In terms of memory, it is expected to come in three variants — 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB RAM options, and 64 GB, 128 GB and 256 GB internal storage options.

On the back, Nokia 8.2 is likely to feature a 64 MP quad rear camera setup with Zeiss optics.

On the battery front, it is being speculated that the Nokia 8.2 might pack a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge. This Nokia smartphone might come with a Type-C port.

