Nokia 7.2 with 48 MP rear camera launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 18,599

Nokia 7.2 is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor and comes with a 3,500 mAh battery.


tech2 News StaffSep 19, 2019 13:41:42 IST

Nokia unveiled five handsets including Nokia 7.2 at IFA 2019. The Finnish company has now launched the Nokia 7.2 in India at a starting price of Rs 18,599. It is available in two colour variants and two storage variants in India.

Nokia 7.2 pricing, availability, sale offers

Nokia 7.2 is available in two colour variants, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage variant priced at Rs 18,599 and 6 GB RAM+ 128 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 19,599. It comes in two colour options — Charcoal Black and Cyan Green. The smartphone will be available for sale on 23 September on Flipkart.

(Also read: Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 first impressions: Stylish and elegantly designed but will it be enough?)

As for the sale offers, Nokia is offering a Rs 2,000 gift card if you purchase it from their website. This offer is valid until 31 October. For retail customers, HMD Global is offering a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards and 7.2 percent discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days (starts on 29 September).

Image: Tech2

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses the front camera. It is powered by Snapdragon 660 processor and comes with a 3,500 mAh battery. On the camera front, the smartphone comes with a 20 MP camera for selfies while at the back, there is a triple camera setup that has a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 5 MP depth sensor. It also features Zeiss Bokeh mode to give clearer and detailed images. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone will have stock Android UI and will run on Android 9.0 Pie

