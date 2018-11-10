Saturday, November 10, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 10 November, 2018 17:43 IST

Nokia 8.1 with model number TA-1119 gets spotted on Taiwanese certification agency

The Nokia 8.1 is said to come with a notch and the traditional rear fingerprint reader.

The Nokia 8.1 was spotted on Geekbench some weeks back without any codename. It gave out a few specs which included that the phone might sport a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

Now the Nokia 8.1 seems to have surfaced on the National Communications Commission (NCC) of Taiwan as well. A new Nokia smartphone with the same model number as the Nokia 8.1 which is TA-1119 has been spotted to get certified.

NCC which is a Taiwanese agency is similar to China's TENNA, certifying electronic devices which may launch in the country.

Nokia model TA-1119. Image: My Smart Price



According to a report by MySmartPrice, a handset was also spotted on the EEC portal in Russia with a Nokia TA-1087, back in July, but they couldn't get a sneak-peek into the spec sheet for any of the devices.

Nokia 8.1 as per the previous rumours is speculated to be the Nokia X7 that was unveiled in China in October but is assumed to be called as Nokia 8.1 globally.

The report by MySmartPrice further states that it could come with a ZEISS-certified dual 12 MP + 13 MP camera on the back along with a 20 MP selfie sensor. The phone is said to come with a notch and the traditional rear fingerprint reader.

The phone might be powered by a 3,500 mAh battery pack and is expected to run on Android Oreo with a 6.18-inch display sporting a Full HD+ resolution.

But as there is no official news yet, we may have to wait a little bit longer for some more information to spill out.

