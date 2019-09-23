Monday, September 23, 2019Back to
Nokia 7.2 with 48 MP camera now available for purchase: Launch offers, specifications

The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Nokia's e-retail store.


tech2 News StaffSep 23, 2019 08:44:13 IST

HMD Global recently announced two new smartphones at IFA 2019 — the Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2. Days later, the Nokia 7.2 was also announced for the Indian market. Priced starting at Rs 18,599, the Nokia 7.2 goes up on sale for the first time today. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Nokia's e-retail store.

Image: Tech2

Nokia 7.2 pricing, availability, launch offers

Nokia 7.2 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The one with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 18,599 and the higher variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 19,599.

The smartphone also comes in two colour options — Charcoal Black and Cyan Green.

(Also read: Nokia 6.2 and 7.2 first impressions: Stylish and elegantly designed but will it be enough?)

As for the launch offers, Nokia is offering a Rs 2,000 gift card if you purchase it from their website. This offer is valid until 31 October. For retail customers, HMD Global is offering a 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards.

Flipkart is offering a five percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards and 7.2 percent discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days (which starts on 29 September).

Nokia 7.2 sports a triple rear camera setup. Image: tech2

Nokia 7.2 specifications

As for the specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset with an option for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM. Fuelling the device is a 3,500 mAh battery.

For optics, it sports a 20 MP camera for selfies while at the back, there is a triple camera setup that has a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 5 MP depth sensor. It also features Zeiss Bokeh mode to give clearer and detailed images. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone runs stock Android UI based on Android 9.0 Pie.

