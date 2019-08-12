tech2 News Staff

Nokia 7.2 has recently been spotted at the benchmarking site, Geekbench which also revealed a few specs of this upcoming smartphone. The company has also confirmed that it will be hosting at an event on 5 September at the IFA this year. And it would be the first time that the company will be organising an event at this grand technology exhibition. Both the smartphones — Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.2 are expected to be launched at this upcoming event.

There's little that is known about the Nokia 7.2. According to the benchmarking site, Geekbench, the Nokia 7.2 might come with 6 GB RAM and an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. The report also suggests that the smartphone is likely to come with the Android 9 operating system. It scored 1,604 in the single-core test and 5,821 in multi-core.

Proud to announce that we will be at IFA - our first time ever! See you in Berlin #staytuned #nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/Wx8qhtvHog — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) August 9, 2019

Nokia 6.2 rumoured specs

Coming to the specs of the Nokia 6.2 aka X71, the device is said to feature a 48 MP sensor similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) or the Oppo F11 Pro (Review). The camera will have Carl Zeiss branding and be paired with a 120-degree ultra-wide angle lens. The phone has a 6.22-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house the front camera.

Under the hood, the device has a Snapdragon 660 chipset although in India the company could launch a variant with the Snapdragon 700 platform to keep up with the competition. There is also 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 256 GB via microSD card slot.

Software-wise the phone will come with Android 9.0 out-of-the-box and will be part of the Android One program. It has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

