Saturday, September 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 29 September, 2018 18:23 IST

Nokia has rolled out the Android Pie 9.0 OS update for the Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 6.1 that was launched in August, available in the US is expected to get the update soon.

Finnish company HMD Global, that manufactures and sells Nokia smartphones, has rolled out the Android Pie 9.0 operating system (OS) for the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone.

Notably, this is the first device from the HMD stable to get Android Pie which is the ninth major update and the 16th version of the Android OS.

The poster boy for the new Nokia indeed! Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The poster boy for the new Nokia indeed! Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

"The update is happening in a phased rollout and it will soon expand beyond the first 10 per cent install base. The Nokia 7 Plus is a budget $400 Android phone that's not officially available in the US but mainly targeted toward Asia and India," The Verge reported late on Friday.

However, the Nokia 6.1 that was launched in August and is available in the US is expected to get the update soon.

"What's notable is that the Nokia 7 Plus will be the first non-Pixel phone to get the Digital Wellbeing features, which shows a dashboard of your phone habits and tracks app time usage," the report added.

Android Pie brings a range of useful new features such as an adaptive battery, tweaked navigation and improved notifications.

Another interesting feature that Android Pie brings is Adaptive Brightness, which learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it for you.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

also see

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus renders reveal a design almost identical to the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Sep 23, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus Android Pie update delayed due to platform specific certification bugs

Sep 26, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus price and sale details in India to be announced on 24 September

Sep 20, 2018

Vivo V11 Pro

Vivo V11 Pro Review: Great bezel-less design marred by poor UI, average camera

Sep 20, 2018

Motorola One Power

Motorola One Power to launch in India at 12 pm today: Where and how to watch

Sep 24, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018