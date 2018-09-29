Finnish company HMD Global, that manufactures and sells Nokia smartphones, has rolled out the Android Pie 9.0 operating system (OS) for the Nokia 7 Plus smartphone.

Notably, this is the first device from the HMD stable to get Android Pie which is the ninth major update and the 16th version of the Android OS.

"The update is happening in a phased rollout and it will soon expand beyond the first 10 per cent install base. The Nokia 7 Plus is a budget $400 Android phone that's not officially available in the US but mainly targeted toward Asia and India," The Verge reported late on Friday.

However, the Nokia 6.1 that was launched in August and is available in the US is expected to get the update soon.

"What's notable is that the Nokia 7 Plus will be the first non-Pixel phone to get the Digital Wellbeing features, which shows a dashboard of your phone habits and tracks app time usage," the report added.

Android Pie brings a range of useful new features such as an adaptive battery, tweaked navigation and improved notifications.

Another interesting feature that Android Pie brings is Adaptive Brightness, which learns how you like to set the brightness in different settings, and does it for you.