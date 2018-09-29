A new leak revolving the Nokia 7.1 without a plus has popped up. The leak comes through a tweet which in a way clears the air or maybe creates an even bigger confusion with respect to Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphone.

The tweet has been put out by Roland Quandt which gives out information about Nokia 7.1. So does that mean there is only a Nokia 7.1 that might come out or are there two variants with plus and without a plus?

Nokia 7.1 (4/64GB) Blue or Steel, 399 Euro. No Plus in that name. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) September 28, 2018

There are rumours circling around the Nokia 7.1 Plus as well. The alleged leaked images of the Nokia 7.1 Plus sports a front panel without a notch. The phone is said to likely sport a 5.9-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus screen.

Also, there is another set of leaked renders which show the Nokia 7.1 Plus's display coming with a notch. So there is a possibility of we looking at two different phones all this while which makes the second option more plausible.

In either way, the tweet talks about the Nokia 7.1 without a plus to come with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage in the colours Blue or Steel. The tweet also gives out the price which is expected to be €399.