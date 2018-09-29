Saturday, September 29, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 29 September, 2018 13:57 IST

New leak reveals Nokia 7.1, without a plus to come with 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage for €399

The leak talks about the Nokia 7.1 and how it will come in the colours of Blue or Steel.

A new leak revolving the Nokia 7.1 without a plus has popped up. The leak comes through a tweet which in a way clears the air or maybe creates an even bigger confusion with respect to Nokia 7.1 Plus smartphone.

Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Nokia 7 Plus. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

The tweet has been put out by Roland Quandt which gives out information about Nokia 7.1. So does that mean there is only a Nokia 7.1 that might come out or are there two variants with plus and without a plus?

There are rumours circling around the Nokia 7.1 Plus as well. The alleged leaked images of the Nokia 7.1 Plus sports a front panel without a notch. The phone is said to likely sport a 5.9-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus screen.

Nokia 7.1 leaked images: Image: Leikeji.com

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images without a notch: Image: Leikeji.com

Also, there is another set of leaked renders which show the Nokia 7.1 Plus's display coming with a notch. So there is a possibility of we looking at two different phones all this while which makes the second option more plausible.

Nokia 7.1 Plus render (left), supposed live image (right). Image: MySmartPrice

Nokia 7.1 Plus render with a notch (left), supposed live image (right). Image: MySmartPrice

In either way, the tweet talks about the Nokia 7.1 without a plus to come with a 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage in the colours Blue or Steel. The tweet also gives out the price which is expected to be €399.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

also see

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus renders reveal a design almost identical to the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Sep 23, 2018

Nokia

HMD Global might launch Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 9 on 4 October in London

Sep 21, 2018

gaming smartphone

Nokia is working on a gaming smartphone but is being very secretive about it

Sep 19, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus with MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, dual rear cameras launched at Rs 10,999

Sep 24, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus Android Pie update delayed due to platform specific certification bugs

Sep 26, 2018

science

Mars Rover

Colbert and DeGrasse drive a 'Mars Rover' around New York and talk science

Sep 28, 2018

Space Travel

NASA announces expansion into commercial manned missions to Moon and Mars

Sep 27, 2018

Tuberculosis

Tackling tuberculosis a high priority for governments worldwide at UN summit

Sep 27, 2018

Fossils

'Biggest bird' dispute finally put to nest in a new study after decades of debate

Sep 27, 2018