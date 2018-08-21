HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, is expected to announce the Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone in India. Although the teasers and posters didn't confirm that Nokia will be launching the device, the fact that it was announced in both China and global markets last month makes it a real possibility.

For everyone out there who wishes to see the launch of the device live, Nokia will be conducting a live stream of the event on its YouTube page, which is embedded below. Nokia will also be streaming the event from its Facebook page as well. For regular updates, please check out tech2's Twitter handle for live coverage of the event.

Although the main focus of the show will most likely be the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6 in China), it is believed that the Nokia 5.1 Plus (Nokia X5 in China) will also be showcased.

In terms of the specs, the Nokia 6.1 Plus features a 5.8-inch 19:9 ratio FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage in one variant, and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory in another.

In China, the Nokia X6 was launched with a price tag of RMB 1,299, which translates to about Rs 13,300. When launched in India, HMD Global is likely to price the Nokia 6.1 Plus around the same range.