Tuesday, August 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 21 August, 2018 01:38 IST

Nokia 6.1 Plus launch tomorrow: Here's all we know about the notch-bearing phone

Considering the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be a rehashed X6, it will feature a 5.8-inch FHD+ display.

Not days, not weeks but after months of waiting at end, HMD Global is finally really to bring the notch-bearing Nokia X6 aka the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India tomorrow.

The Nokia X6 was launched in China back in May. Image: Nokia China

The Nokia X6 was launched in China back in May. Image: Nokia China

Launched in China back in May, the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6) bears a notch on top and is the first Nokia smartphone globally to do so. Apart from that, the phone bears a sandwiched metal and glass design which makes it look and feel quite premium.

HMD has not explicitly stated that the Nokia X6 will be globally launched as the Nokia 6.1 Plus but we had a number of leaks in the past few weeks to confirm that it will very likely be named Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Considering that the new smartphone will be a rehashed X6, it will feature a 5.8-inch 19:9 ratio FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage in one variant, and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory on the other.

Both models come with support for microSD card to expand the internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 16 MP and a 5 MP sensor, with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture, respectively. Up front is a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Fueling the device is a 3,060 mAh battery, with support for fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can charge up to 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes.

In China, the Nokia X6 was launched with a price tag of RMB 1,299, which translates to about Rs 13,300. When launched in India, HMD Global is likely to price the Nokia 6.1 Plus around the same range.

tags


From boardroom to bars: A CEO who didn’t want to die chasing targets


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Impressions
Private video

Private video
3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App

3 Supercool E-governance Apps | What The App
A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

also see

Nokia

HMD-Global to partner with Flipkart for launching an upcoming Nokia phone

Aug 20, 2018

Nokia

HMD Global to unveil a new product on 21 August, could be the Nokia 6.1 Plus

Aug 08, 2018

Nokia

Nokia smartphone codenamed TA-1104 appears on Russian certification website

Aug 06, 2018

Android 9.0 Pie

Android 9.0 Pie Go edition to release this fall for entry-level smartphones

Aug 16, 2018

Nokia 7 Plus

Android 9 Pie Developer Preview build beta 4 now available on the Nokia 7 Plus

Aug 09, 2018

Nokia

Nokia confirms rolling out Android 9.0 Pie on some of its phone models soon

Aug 15, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018