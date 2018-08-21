Not days, not weeks but after months of waiting at end, HMD Global is finally really to bring the notch-bearing Nokia X6 aka the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India tomorrow.

Launched in China back in May, the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Nokia X6) bears a notch on top and is the first Nokia smartphone globally to do so. Apart from that, the phone bears a sandwiched metal and glass design which makes it look and feel quite premium.

HMD has not explicitly stated that the Nokia X6 will be globally launched as the Nokia 6.1 Plus but we had a number of leaks in the past few weeks to confirm that it will very likely be named Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Considering that the new smartphone will be a rehashed X6, it will feature a 5.8-inch 19:9 ratio FHD+ display with a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage in one variant, and 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory on the other.

Both models come with support for microSD card to expand the internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Nokia X6 sports a dual-camera setup at the back, which is a combination of a 16 MP and a 5 MP sensor, with f/2.0 and f/2.2 aperture, respectively. Up front is a 16 MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Fueling the device is a 3,060 mAh battery, with support for fast charging, which Xiaomi claims can charge up to 50 percent of the battery in 30 minutes.

In China, the Nokia X6 was launched with a price tag of RMB 1,299, which translates to about Rs 13,300. When launched in India, HMD Global is likely to price the Nokia 6.1 Plus around the same range.