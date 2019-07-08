tech2 News Staff

HMD Global is now all set for the launch of its new flagship—Nokia 9 PureView in India and before that the brand has given a price cut of Rs 2,000 in its Nokia 6.1 smartphone. To jog your memory, this phone was launched last year in March. The smartphone was launched in two storage variants— 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage and 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage. The price of the top tier variant was Rs 9,999 and the other variant is priced at Rs 6,999 for the Black colour variant.

The two models are now available at Amazon and Flipkart. The official website of the company also says that the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant price has now come down to Rs 9,999. Flipkart is selling the base model at Rs 8,999. Nokia 6.1 is available in three colour variants—Black and Copper, White and Iron, Blue and Gold.

Nokia 6.1 specifications

Coming to the Nokia 6.1's specifications, in terms of display, it has a 5.5-inch full HD screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC with an octa-core CPU and a choice of variants with either 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal store or 3 GB RAM + 32 GB internal storage. Storage can be upgraded up to 128 GB using a micro SD card.

In terms of the camera, the primary camera is a 16 MP f/2.o unit with dual-tone flash. It has an 8 MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and USB Type-C. An integrated 3,000 mAh battery powers the device.



