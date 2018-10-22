HMD Global has slashed prices of some of its smartphones this festive season, and if some of the reports are to be believed, this price cut may be permanent.

According to the smartphone’s listing on Flipkart, the Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco are all getting a price cut.

The Nokia 3.1’s both variants have received a price cut. The 16 GB model’s price is now down to Rs 10,449 from Rs 11,999 price tag. Whereas the 16 GB variant is now available for Rs 9,690, down from Rs 10,499.

The Nokia 5.1 is now discounted to Rs 12,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,500. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,499.

Both the Nokia 6.1 variants have also received a price cut. The 3 GB RAM model is now selling at Rs 13,499 down from Rs 15,499. The 4 GB RAM model, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 16,499 down from Rs. 17,499.

Finally, the Nokia 8 Sirocco has received the heftiest price slash of Rs 13,000, which brings the phone’s price down from Rs 49,999 to Rs 36,999.

You can read our Nokia 8 Sirocco review here.

The same discounts also apply to these smartphones at offline Nokia stores.