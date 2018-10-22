Monday, October 22, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 22 October, 2018 13:06 IST

Nokia 3.1, 5.1, 6.1 variants get price cuts, Nokia 8 Sirocco selling for Rs 36,999

Nokia 8 Sirocco has received the heftiest price cut, bringing its price down to Rs 36,999.

HMD Global has slashed prices of some of its smartphones this festive season, and if some of the reports are to be believed, this price cut may be permanent.

According to the smartphone’s listing on Flipkart, the Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco are all getting a price cut.

The Nokia 3.1’s both variants have received a price cut. The 16 GB model’s price is now down to Rs 10,449 from Rs 11,999 price tag. Whereas the 16 GB variant is now available for Rs 9,690, down from Rs 10,499.

Image: tech2/Nadini Yadav

Image: tech2/Nadini Yadav

The Nokia 5.1 is now discounted to Rs 12,999 after a price cut of Rs 1,500. The smartphone was launched at Rs 14,499.

Both the Nokia 6.1 variants have also received a price cut. The 3 GB RAM model is now selling at Rs 13,499 down from Rs 15,499. The 4 GB RAM model, on the other hand, is now priced at Rs 16,499 down from Rs. 17,499.

Finally, the Nokia 8 Sirocco has received the heftiest price slash of Rs 13,000, which brings the phone’s price down from Rs 49,999 to Rs 36,999.

You can read our Nokia 8 Sirocco review here.

The same discounts also apply to these smartphones at offline Nokia stores.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter
How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope

How Myanmar's leadership used Facebook to orchestrate a genocide | #DailyDope
Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream

Tech2's Fortnite for Android stream
India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

India's tech policy confusion #DailyDope

also see

Android Pie

Nokia 6.1 to get Android 9.0 Pie soon, confirms chief product officer Juho Sarvikas

Oct 22, 2018

Nokia 7.1

Recently launched Nokia 7.1 spotted on Geekbench running Android 9.0 Pie

Oct 18, 2018

Nokia 8110

Nokia 8110 Banana Phone first impressions: A return to old-school charm

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global begins rolling out Android Pie beta to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, reveals CPO

Oct 10, 2018

HMD Global

HMD Global launches Nokia 3.1 Plus and the Nokia 8110 Banana Phone in India

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus shows up on Geekbench ahead of launch confirming Snapdragon 710 SoC

Oct 11, 2018

science

Delhi Smog

Despite growing smog and doctors' warnings thousands run global marathon in Delhi

Oct 22, 2018

Fish Fossils

Piranha-like fossil tells a toothy story of fish preying on fish in Jurassic times

Oct 19, 2018

Genetic Data

Genetic data needs better encryption, and cryptography offers a solution

Oct 19, 2018

Exploring Venus

NASA is hoping to build inflatable cities for the exploration of Venus

Oct 18, 2018