Nokia 9 PureView with a penta-camera system launching in India soon: HMD Global

HMD Global has confirmed that the device is ‘coming soon’ via a teaser video about the cameras.

tech2 News StaffJul 04, 2019 22:08:14 IST

The Nokia 9 PureView was announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. On the first glimpse, the highlight of the phone is visible and that’s the penta-camera system on the rear. While there hasn’t been any official release date of the phone, it’s now officially coming soon in India.

Nokia 9 PureView.

The official Nokia India Twitter account posted a short video showcasing the five camera sensors packed on the rear of the phone and how the focal length can be adjusted in the phone. It said, “Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon.”

The Nokia 9 PureView was already launched in the US at a price tag of $699 (approximately Rs 49,700) in the Midnight Blue variant.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

Nokia PureView 9 has an in-display fingerprint sensor but there is no headphone jack. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. Design wise, you can see that the phone comes with the standard brick-like chassis that you might have seen on the Nokia 7.1 Plus. Apart from that, the phone has wireless charging built into it which is a first for Nokia.

Speaking about the camera system of the device, the Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1,8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors.

All five cameras work together in creating a single shot and the phone has dedicated camera hardware inside, to bring down the processing required to take photos. The phone can shoot in RAW but you can turn it off. Nokia 9 PureView can identify over 1,200 layers and uses it to make a detailed depth map for taking clearer photos. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera which can be used for face unlock.

Inside the phone comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water resistant. The phone will have stock Android features and will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia has promised at least three years of an update on the phone.

