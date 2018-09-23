Sunday, September 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 September, 2018 19:05 IST

Nokia 7.1 Plus renders reveal a design almost identical to the Nokia 6.1 Plus

The back of the Nokia 7.1 Plus also carries the Android One branding that most Nokia phones feature.

Initial leaks and rumours of the Nokia X7 or the Nokia 7.1 Plus suggested that the phone will feature a notch similar to what we've seen on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. However, recent renders seem to suggest otherwise.

Nokia 6.1Plus.

Nokia 6.1Plus.

While we've seen supposed live images of the phone in a previous report, new renders from OnLeaks again suggests that the phone will rather have a small notch, in fact, quite similar to the one on 6.1 Plus. The renders also reveal that the phone will feature a sandwiched glass and metal design, again, something we've seen on the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

While the Nokia 7.1 Plus does resemble the 6.1 Plus, it makes sense for HMD Global to launch the phone with a notch, since the other two phones in the lineup do have a notch. As for the glass back though, another live image by OnLeaks shows off a brushed metal back, though all the other details here do match up to that on the renders.

Nokia 7.1 Plus render (left), supposed live image (right). Image: MySmartPrice

Nokia 7.1 Plus render (left), supposed live image (right). Image: MySmartPrice

What we also notice here is the Android One branding and a dual-camera array with a cut-out for an LED flash.

While we're not certain whether the phone will sport a notch, an older report suggest the presence of a 5.9-inch screen, which is slightly smaller than the 6-inch Nokia 7 Plus screen. The display retains the 1080 x 2160 pixels resolution.

The device is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset which will be an upgrade from the Nokia 7 plus which features a Snapdragon 660 chipset. The device is also rumored to support 18 W fast charging.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

Nokia 7.1 Plus

Nokia 7.1 Plus leaked images reveal a 5.9-inch display, smaller than the 7 Plus

Sep 19, 2018

Nokia

HMD Global might launch Nokia 7.1 Plus, Nokia 9 on 4 October in London

Sep 21, 2018

gaming smartphone

Nokia is working on a gaming smartphone but is being very secretive about it

Sep 19, 2018

Android Pie

Android Pie for the Nokia 8 to bring ARCore support and improved camera experience

Sep 09, 2018

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus price and sale details in India to be announced on 24 September

Sep 20, 2018

Nokai 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus starts to receive Android 9 Pie developer preview beta 4.1 update

Sep 12, 2018

science

NASA

Russia may abandon a joint project to build a lunar space station with NASA

Sep 23, 2018

SpaceX

Elon Musk tweets a sight of SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket and Mars Base Alpha

Sep 23, 2018

Asteroid Ryugu

Japan's Hayabusa2 space probe successfully lands two rovers on asteroid Ryugu

Sep 23, 2018

NASA Images

NASA balloon captures electric blue clouds during weather forecasting mission

Sep 22, 2018