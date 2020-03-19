tech2 News Staff

In addition to the new iPad Pro, Apple also launched a new MacBook Air yesterday. The three things that are updated in the new MacBook Air are a new Magic keyboard, improved storage, and a faster processor.

MacBook Air pricing, availability

The new MacBook Air will cost you Rs 92,990 that will offer 256 GB internal storage, expandable up to 512 GB. It will be available for purchase in Space Grey, Gold and Silver colour variants.

The sale date of this new MacBook Air has not been announced yet.

MacBook Air specifications, features

The new 13-inch MacBook Air features a Retina display that comes with a 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution and 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core processor and as per the company, it delivers two times faster performance than its predecessor. You will also get Intel Iris Plus graphics with Thunderbolt 3-enabled external graphics processor support. Apple claims that the new MacBook Air enables up to 80 percent faster graphics performance. It also features a Touch ID just like its predecessor for easy logins and secure online payments.

The new Magic Keyboard is one of the major highlights of the latest MacBook. The magic keyboard replaced the old butterfly keyboard which has proved to be problematic in the past. The Magic keyboard was first spotted on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro. The keyboard still has the backlit keys and ambient light sensor.

Apple has confirmed it in the press release that the latest MacBook Air offers 8 GB RAM and up to 2 TB SSD storage, however, the official website says it offers up to 512 GB internal storage. It supports 6K external display and houses built-in stereo speakers. The MacBook Air has a battery life of up to 11 hours and it weighs 1.29 kg.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.