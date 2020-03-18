tech2 News Staff

Apple has launched four new iPads globally and in India today. The new lineup includes an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions.

Apple iPad Pro features, chipset, OS, more

The new iPad Pro comes with LiDAR Scanner along with motion sensors, makes it a great device for augmented reality (AR). All the iPad Pro models run iPadOS 13.4 and are powered by the A12Z Bionic chip.

Apple also brings trackpad support to the new iPads, giving users a new way to interact with the device. Rather than duplicating the macOS experience, the trackpad support transforms to highlight user interface elements as users move their finger across the trackpad. It also supports multi-touch gestures on the trackpad.

The iPad Pro is claimed to have a battery life lasting up to 10 hours. It is also said to sport faster Wi-Fi connectivity and gigabit-class LTE that’s 60 percent faster with support for more LTE bands than any other tablet.

Apple iPad Pro display and camera

The iPad Pro comes in an 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display featuring P3 wide colour support. The iPad Pro's display also comes with ProMotion technology, which automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

The iPad Pro features a dual-camera setup at the back with 12 MP wide camera with support for 4K video and a 10 MP ultra-wide camera.

Apple iPad Pro, Pencil 2, Smart keyboard pricing and availability

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. The iPad comes with a starting configuration of 128 GB, along with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new iPad Pro's availability dates have not been revealed by Apple yet.

The second-generation Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is available for Rs 10,900.

The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

iPadOS 13.4 rollout and supported device

The new iPads will run iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support, which as per Apple, will be available on 24 March as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.

Apple Magic Keyboard features and specifications

Apple today also introduced the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which comes with a floating design that smoothly adjusts to different angles up to 130 degrees. The keyboard comes with a backlit keyboard, a scissor mechanism, and a trackpad.

The Magic Keyboard features USB-C pass-through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays.

Apple Magic Keyboard pricing and availability

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

