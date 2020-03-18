Wednesday, March 18, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Apple launches new iPad Pro with 120 Hz display, priced starting Rs 71,900

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes.


tech2 News StaffMar 18, 2020 19:22:32 IST

Apple has launched four new iPads globally and in India today. The new lineup includes an 11-inch and a 12.9-inch iPad Pro in both Wi-Fi and Cellular versions.

Apple iPad Pro features, chipset, OS, more

The new iPad Pro comes with LiDAR Scanner along with motion sensors, makes it a great device for augmented reality (AR). All the iPad Pro models run iPadOS 13.4 and are powered by the A12Z Bionic chip.

Apple also brings trackpad support to the new iPads, giving users a new way to interact with the device. Rather than duplicating the macOS experience, the trackpad support transforms to highlight user interface elements as users move their finger across the trackpad. It also supports multi-touch gestures on the trackpad.

The iPad Pro is claimed to have a battery life lasting up to 10 hours. It is also said to sport faster Wi-Fi connectivity and gigabit-class LTE that’s 60 percent faster with support for more LTE bands than any other tablet.

Apple launches new iPad Pro with 120 Hz display, priced starting Rs 71,900

2020 iPad Pro. Image: Apple

Apple iPad Pro display and camera

The iPad Pro comes in an 11-inch and 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display featuring P3 wide colour support. The iPad Pro's display also comes with ProMotion technology, which automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz.

The iPad Pro features a dual-camera setup at the back with 12 MP wide camera with support for 4K video and a 10 MP ultra-wide camera.

Apple iPad Pro, Pencil 2, Smart keyboard pricing and availability

The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be available in silver and space grey finishes. The iPad comes with a starting configuration of 128 GB, along with 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB configurations.

The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 71,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 85,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs 89,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 103,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

The new iPad Pro's availability dates have not been revealed by Apple yet.

The second-generation Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is available for Rs 10,900.

The new Smart Keyboard Folio for the new iPad Pro is available in space grey for Rs 7,500 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 9,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

The new iPad Pro comes with a smart keyboard. Image: Apple

The new iPad Pro comes with a smart keyboard. Image: Apple

iPadOS 13.4 rollout and supported device

The new iPads will run iPadOS 13.4 with trackpad support, which as per Apple, will be available on 24 March as a free software update for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

Trackpad support will be available on any iPad running iPadOS 13.4, and work with Apple’s Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and the Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Third-party mice connected over Bluetooth or USB are also supported.

Apple Magic Keyboard features and specifications

Apple today also introduced the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro, which comes with a floating design that smoothly adjusts to different angles up to 130 degrees. The keyboard comes with a backlit keyboard, a scissor mechanism, and a trackpad.

The Magic Keyboard features USB-C pass-through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays.

Apple claims the new iPad Pro to be the best device for AR. Image: Apple

Apple claims the new iPad Pro to be the best device for AR. Image: Apple

Apple Magic Keyboard pricing and availability

The Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro will be available for purchase in May for Rs 27,900 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and Rs 31,900 for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with layouts for over 30 languages, including simplified Chinese, French, German, Japanese and Spanish.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

Dynamo on Emulator vs Mobile & RawKnee on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Rapid Fire Quiz Ft. @Dynamo Gaming v/s @The RawKnee Games and @Tanmay Bhat v/s @CarryMinati

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

Tanmay Bhat Wants to be India's PewDiePie, CarryMinati's Mantra for Success | Live Interview Part 2

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

CarryMinati on 10 million & Tanmay Bhat on Gaming to fight Depression | Live Interview | Part 1

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @CarryMinati & @Tanmay Bhat | PUBG Mobile LIVE

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA

International Heroes of PUBG | EP01: PANDA


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple WWDC 2020 conference has been moved to online-only format due to coronavirus

Mar 16, 2020
Apple WWDC 2020 conference has been moved to online-only format due to coronavirus
Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

Apple

Apple sells fewer than 500,000 smartphones in China in February amid coronavirus

Mar 10, 2020
Apple has released a new program to fix iPad Air 3rd gen's 'blank screen issue'

iPad Air

Apple has released a new program to fix iPad Air 3rd gen's 'blank screen issue'

Mar 09, 2020
Apple might release iOS 13.4 today, here is everything you can expect from the update

iOS 13.4

Apple might release iOS 13.4 today, here is everything you can expect from the update

Mar 17, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak: Facebook cancels developer event F8, gaming conference E3; Apple's WWDC, Snapchat annual conference opt for online version

coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: Facebook cancels developer event F8, gaming conference E3; Apple's WWDC, Snapchat annual conference opt for online version

Mar 16, 2020
Disney+ is value addition to Hotstar’s HBO, Showtime, FX offerings: How the rebranding shakes up the Indian streaming market

Disney+ is value addition to Hotstar’s HBO, Showtime, FX offerings: How the rebranding shakes up the Indian streaming market

Mar 12, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020