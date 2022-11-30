Wednesday, November 30, 2022Back to
Musk’s latest Twitter dictum: Engineers to send weekly reports, managers to fire ‘weak performers’ every week

Elon Musk has ordered all team leads to identify the weakest members of their teams and put them on a performance improvement plan for 4 week. If they show no improvement, they are to be fired immediately.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 30, 2022 16:48:13 IST

In a late-night email to all employees of Twitter, Elon Musk shared his renewed vision of how he plans to run Twitter. 

First things first, all Twitter employees who code and are involved in engineering and design in anyway, will sit on the same floor as Musk. 

Although the brief email did not say so explicitly, it refers to seating at Twitter’s offices in San Francisco, according to a person familiar with the company. Musk now works from the 10th floor and is asking that all remaining design and engineering employees at Twitter working on software or related projects to start working daily from the floor as well. The change is expected to happen immediately.

This is on top of the dictum that all engineers, no matter where they are based, have to document the changes they make to the code and send a progress report every week.

Elon has also asked all team managers to keep a close eye on the employees and identify the weakest members of the team, every week. These employees will then be put on a performance improvement plan for four weeks. In case the employees don’t show any improvement, they are to be terminated immediately.

This piece of news comes to us through Zoe Schiffer of Platformer, the online Tech website which has closely monitored and covered the hirings and terminations of employees since Musk Took over.

As per Schiffer, Musk expects people who are not a part of the engineering team to demonstrate what they have done throughout a week, again, on a week-by-week basis.

Twitter employees who have so far made it through a mass layoff, a mass resignation and spates of firings have come to expect “out of the blue” demanding emails from Musk, an employee told Platformer.

When Musk had announced his vision of Twitter 2.0, over 1200 employees, most of whom were team leaders and some of the oldest employees at Twitter, handed over their resignations and left the company. 

Musk, who has been Twitter’s CEO since taking over the company a month ago, oversees Twitter’s engineering and software organization closely. He has demanded that Twitter employees work from the office full-time, reversing a policy put in place by co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey allowing anyone to work remotely full-time. Many engineers who still work at Twitter had already moved their desk space to the 10th floor in recent days, another person familiar said.

