42% Twitter employees opt for freedom from Elon Musk; 99% feel layoffs undignified, say workplace polls

New Delhi: Twitter has come under a cloud of criticism for the apparently highhanded approach its new owner Elon Musk has assumed towards the employees. After Musk issued a terse ultimatum, calling for staffers to be ready for “long hours at high intensity”, hundreds of employees are reportedly up for “Taking exit option, I’m free!”.

According to Reuters, which quoted a poll on workplace app Blind, which verifies employees via their official email addresses and enables them to share information unfiltered and anonymously, 42 per cent of the 180 people polled, said they wanted out. “Taking exit option, I’m free!” is what they chose in the poll.

Almost 25 per cent said they were staying “reluctantly”, while a meagre 7 per cent participants of the poll chose an affirmative ‘yes’ to staying behind as they were “hardcore”.

Reuters report quoted sources in Twitter as having informed that Musk was trying to convince some employees to stay back.

According to reports, Twitter — after having fired almost half the employees, including the upper management — has decided to close offices and rescind badge access until Monday as the company started booting out employees starting Thursday.

After firing a large number of Twitter employees, Musk wrote: “I would like to apologise for firing these geniuses. Their immense talent will no doubt be of great use elsewhere.”

An earlier Blind survey among Twitter employees also had thrown up such results. Of the 400 Twitter employees surveyed, only 2 per cent felt they could recommend the place to their friends and family, while 99 per cent were convinced that the recent layoffs were not carried out in a dignified way.

A whopping 89 per cent of those surveyed said that Twitter as a company would fail under Elon Musk.

