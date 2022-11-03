Thursday, November 03, 2022Back to
Elon Musk to Twitter employees: “Work 12 hours a day, 7 days every week or else you're fired”

Elon Musk has set some pretty hard deadlines for the features that he plans to unveil and wants Twitter employees to work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week to meet the deadline. Failure to do so will result in Twitter employees getting fired.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 03, 2022 11:58:12 IST

Elon Musk has stirred up a lot of things ever since he took over Twitter. First, there was the fact that Musk fired more than half of all the executives, including, the CEO, CFO and the head of Legal Counsel. Then, there was his plan of changing how the verification programme works. Then, there was his decision of making verified Twitter Blue Tick badges a paid feature. In all of these decisions, Twitter will need to see major work by engineers and coders. However, it seems that Musk is intent on making Twitter’s employees work extremely hard for his vision.

Elon Musk to Twitter employees “Work 12 hours a day, 7 days every week or else you're fired”

Elon Musk has set some pretty tough deadlines for the employees of Twitter. He requires them to work extra hours and over the weekend to meet those deadlines. Image Credit: AFP

Pictures of Twitter employees sleeping on the floor in their offices, and there is a good reason for that. Not only Elon Musk has set some pretty hard deadlines for the features that he plans to unveil, he has also given a dictum to his employees – work 12 hours a day, 7 days a week, or else you’re fired.

Elon Musk has plans to increase the price of the Twitter Blue subscription and revise the verification process for a blue tick too. For this, Musk has given Twitter engineers a deadline of November 7 to launch the paid verification feature or they will lose their jobs.

Musk also has plans to revive Vine, for which he has assigned a team of engineers as well. They too have been given the deadline of getting ready to relaunch vine by the end of the year. Just like the engineers working on Twitter Blue Tick verified programme, these engineers too risk losing their jobs, should they fail to deliver by the end of their deadline.

“Managers at Twitter have instructed some employees to work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, in order to hit Musk’s aggressive deadlines, according to internal communications,” stated a report from CNBC, while quoting a source who works at Twitter.

The cited source also revealed that the employees have been asked to work extra hours without discussing “overtime pay or comp time, or about job security.” The engineers have reportedly been given a deadline of early November and if they fail to meet the requirements, then they might lose their job.

Even before he had taken over Twitter officially, there were reports that suggested that Musk was planning to lay off about 75 per cent of Twitter’s employees, mostly at the mid-level or at the managerial level. Although Musk denied having any such conversation with his team or with anyone for that matter, new reports have suggested that Elon Musk is threatening people of 50 per cent layoffs to force the employees to comply with the order.

Furthermore, Musk is also planning to end Twitter’s work-from-home policy and will require all engineers, coders, and support staff to work from their respective offices.

