Can you tell me of any Indian government organisation that has a cooler social media account than Mumbai Police? Bengaluru Police may be, but Mumbai Police has really been winning all the brownie points lately.

After that kickass ‘Say No To Drugs’ tweet recently with a play on Narcos and Nacco, Mumbai Police is now back with a tweet inspired from F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song, which basically says that they will be there for the Mumbaikars during the insane Mumbai monsoons.

They have posted a GIF of Mumbai police personnels helping the public during the ongoing heavy rains. And the text on the GIF reads: “We’ll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. We’ll be there for you, like we have been there before.”

via GIPHY

This tweet was part of a new #MumbaiFirst campaign that Mumbai Police has initiated.

Partial reflection of our endeavour to deploy security cordon around each and every Mumbaikar. #MumbaiFirst pic.twitter.com/ojlqWCxHo6 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 5, 2018

But obviously, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S garnered the most attention in the series..

Haha.. whoever is in charge of this Twitter handle deserves a promotion. Too good — rajesh singh (@raj4u2008in) July 11, 2018

@MumbaiPolice you are like Joey - kind, funny, and always ask everyone "How you doin?" — Just Your Regular Guy (@chaitanyatheman) July 11, 2018

Excellent job and kudos to Mumbai Police. Proud of you. — Knagesh (@KnageshHPCL) July 11, 2018

..Thanks for performing your responsibilities with honesty and being human being,we are proud of too. — Krishnamurti Jain111 (@krishnamurti111) July 11, 2018

Proud to have a dedicated force which is committed towards the well-being of its citizens. — Hardik Shah (@profhardik) July 11, 2018

Hats Off to traffic police / police of Mumbai. They are always there regulating traffic in heavy rains, floods, odd timings of day and night. Due to there selfless efforts Mumbai never stops. They deserve a big applause and a big thank you from citizens. — rajesh (@rajeshflyer) July 11, 2018

Underpaid... Overworked. Never to back off. Come rain or sunshine. Thank you 🙏 — Save India (@KedarMkv) July 11, 2018

I’m ready for a F.R.I.E.N.D.S re-run now!