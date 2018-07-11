Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 17:06 IST

Mumbai Police posts F.R.I.E.N.D.S-inspired tweet to show they’ll be there for you

Once again, Mumbai Police’s tweet has hit the right nerve, with a F.R.I.E.N.D.S reference.

Can you tell me of any Indian government organisation that has a cooler social media account than Mumbai Police? Bengaluru Police may be, but Mumbai Police has really been winning all the brownie points lately.

After that kickass ‘Say No To Drugs’ tweet recently with a play on Narcos and Nacco, Mumbai Police is now back with a tweet inspired from F.R.I.E.N.D.S theme song, which basically says that they will be there for the Mumbaikars during the insane Mumbai monsoons.

They have posted a GIF of Mumbai police personnels helping the public during the ongoing heavy rains. And the text on the GIF reads: “We’ll be there for you, when the rain starts to pour. We’ll be there for you, like we have been there before.”

via GIPHY

This tweet was part of a new #MumbaiFirst campaign that Mumbai Police has initiated.

But obviously, the F.R.I.E.N.D.S garnered the most attention in the series..

I’m ready for a F.R.I.E.N.D.S re-run now!

