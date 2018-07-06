Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 19:23 IST

From Narcos to 'nacco', the Mumbai Police Twitter handle never fails to deliver

The meme is for a 'Say No To Drugs' campaign, which cleverly uses Narcos’ initial poster in it.

It’s amazing how Mumbai Police’s social media team works so hard and still manages to keep up with the latest sitcoms and Netflix shows. After a few hit memes from Salman Khan’s Race 3 and the upcoming movie Dhadak, the Mumbai Police handle is now back with a Narcos tweet.

Narcos is one of the most popular Netflix series around, and Mumbai Police has hit just the right chord with their tweet.

The meme uses Narcos’ initial poster for the show, and with a brilliant wordplay on 'Nacco' (which means 'No' in Marathi), reminds the public why it is important to say nacco to drugs.

We see a GIF of Pablo Escobar, with text reading “Narco?”, that turns into Escobar nodding sideways with the text changed to "Nacco!”.

GOLD!

And that caption is a clever reminder of the tragic end of Moura’s character in season 2 (Whoops, spoiler alert!). This tweet got even better when Netflix India responded to them with this reply.

And ever since, Twitter is finding it hard to keep calm.

This meme is very well timed by Mumbai Police, coming after the fourth season of the crime thriller was confirmed by Netflix. The season has been stalled for quite some time now, reportedly owing to the murder of a location scout in Mexico. Netflix is yet to announce the date of release of the season, but this GIF just added a little pump to all the curious coconuts.

