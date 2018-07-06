It’s amazing how Mumbai Police’s social media team works so hard and still manages to keep up with the latest sitcoms and Netflix shows. After a few hit memes from Salman Khan’s Race 3 and the upcoming movie Dhadak, the Mumbai Police handle is now back with a Narcos tweet.

Narcos is one of the most popular Netflix series around, and Mumbai Police has hit just the right chord with their tweet.

The meme uses Narcos’ initial poster for the show, and with a brilliant wordplay on 'Nacco' (which means 'No' in Marathi), reminds the public why it is important to say nacco to drugs.

We see a GIF of Pablo Escobar, with text reading “Narco?”, that turns into Escobar nodding sideways with the text changed to "Nacco!”.

GOLD!

A genius would have known, that drugs can lead to a crazy end #SayNoToNarcotics #SayNoToDrugs pic.twitter.com/O7lyHEAFym — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 6, 2018

And that caption is a clever reminder of the tragic end of Moura’s character in season 2 (Whoops, spoiler alert!). This tweet got even better when Netflix India responded to them with this reply.

And ever since, Twitter is finding it hard to keep calm.

You have got an absolutely fantastic ad agency — Susan (@susanmuchhala) July 6, 2018

These guys are just hilarious. — Nirav Shah (@TurnOnTheTweet) July 6, 2018

Good one 😂😂 — Pooja (@iamp00ja) July 6, 2018

hahahahahahahahahahhahahhaahahha! This is so good! — Fareen (@mumbaichiolive) July 6, 2018

Classic Indian gesture... — Sandesh Hule (@0002_sh) July 6, 2018

Narco to nacco — Spiritual Tree (@leonboy24) July 6, 2018

Brilliant!!!!! Please give yourself 💯 marks — achutank (@achutank) July 6, 2018

This meme is very well timed by Mumbai Police, coming after the fourth season of the crime thriller was confirmed by Netflix. The season has been stalled for quite some time now, reportedly owing to the murder of a location scout in Mexico. Netflix is yet to announce the date of release of the season, but this GIF just added a little pump to all the curious coconuts.