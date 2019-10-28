Monday, October 28, 2019Back to
MTNL announces new 1 Gbps broadband plan in Delhi starting at Rs 2,990

The Rs 2,990 broadband plan will give customers up to 4 TB of monthly FUP data for the first six months.


tech2 News StaffOct 28, 2019 19:12:01 IST

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) has introduced new 1 Gbps broadband plans in Delhi. There are currently two options available in the 1 Gbps bandwidth plan, one priced at Rs 2,990 while the other has a price of Rs 4,990.

MTNL Delhi offers free and unlimited voice calling along with the 1 Gbps broadband plan.

As reported by Gadgets 360, MTNL Delhi’s website has listed down both the plans. The Rs 2,990 plan offers up to 4 TB of monthly data for the first six months for new customers. Once the six months are over, the plan will offer 3 TB of monthly FUP data where the bandwidth drops to 5 Mbps after the FUP is depleted. The Rs 4,990 has an introductory FUP limit of 8 TB that will be reduced to 6 TB after the first six months.

Both the plans will be offering unlimited voice calling to any mobile or landline number in India. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) doesn’t have a 1 Gbps broadband plan yet. However, since the government has decided to merge BSNL and MTNL, the former could soon get similar plans soon.

