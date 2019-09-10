tech2 News Staff

Moto E6 Plus was launched recently at IFA 2019. Motorola has now teased a short video on Twitter that confirms that Moto E6 Plus will soon be unveiled in India. The video also revealed that the smartphone will also have a 64 GB internal storage option.

Flipkart has also teased an image that confirms that the smartphone will be available for purchase on the e-commerce platform. As per this Flipkart listing, Moto E6 Plus will have 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. It will feature a 6.1 inch Max Vision display. The phone will also have a dual camera setup.

Zyaada storage, kam price. #AbNoCompromise on storing important files, your favorite movies, music and more, with 64 GB internal storage at an unbeatable price. Stay tuned for something new and exciting! pic.twitter.com/AkD5Lwo1D6 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2019

Moto E6 Plus pricing

The smartphone is available in two storage variants its starting price is €139 for its base variant (2 GB RAM + 32 GB). Moto E6 Plus will be available in Caribbean Blue, Rich Cranberry, Bright Cherry, and Polished Graphite colour variants.

Moto E6 Plus specs

Moto E6 Plus sports a 6.1-inch HD+ Max Vision IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and 720 x 1560 pixel resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor and gives 2 GB and 4 GB RAM options and 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage variants. It runs on Android 9 Pie and houses a 3,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, Moto E6 Plus features a dual rear camera that uses a 13 MP primary sensor along with a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera for selfies.

For connectivity, the smartphone features 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

