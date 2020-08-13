FP Trending

Motorola is all set to launch its next foldable smartphone which is rumoured to be called Moto Razr 5G or Moto Razr 2020 on 9 September.

According to a report by Droid Life, Motorola has started sending media invites for the launch of the device. The upcoming smartphone is the successor of Motorola's first foldable phone Moto Razr 2019.

The invites mentioned, “getting ready to flip the smartphone experience once again.”

The launch of the phone will be done at a virtual event.

The upcoming Motorola foldable smartphone is expected to have a Snapdragon 765 chipset, a 48 MP main camera, and a 20 MP selfie shooter.

As per the report, the main rival of the phone will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

A report by Gizbot says that rumours suggest the device will have 8 GB RAM and will support 5G. It is expected to have 256 GB of built-in storage. The device will get power from a 2,845 mAh battery.

The Moto Razr 5G is expected to feature a 6.7-inch screen and a camera sensor on the left.

Motorola launched its first foldable phone Moto Razr in India in April 2020, priced at RS 1,24,999.

The Moto Razr uses a zero-gap hinge that enables the two sides of the phones to fold in a well-flushed manner. The smartphone with a 6.2-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio features a fingerprint sensor on the chin below the screen. Moto Razr's primary camera comes with a Night Vision mode and also has auto scene detection.