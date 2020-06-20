FP Trending

The launch of Moto Razr 2, Motorola's second foldable smartphone may be delayed to 2021.

Ross Young, the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants tweeted that the “Motorola Razr 2” has been delayed by a quarter due to Covid-19. According to Rodd, it will most likely not be available until 2021.

We hearing that the Motorola Razr 2 is delayed a quarter due to COVID-19. Not likely available until 2021. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 18, 2020

According to a report in Android Central, there is a possibility that the Lenovo-owned company will announce the phone in the fourth quarter of the year and begin selling it in the first quarter of 2021.

The report adds that the Motorola Razr 2's main rival will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

As per an Android Authority report, this is not the first Motorola foldable smart device that is getting delayed. The first-generation Razr too was delayed from the end of 2019 to February 2020.

The Motorola Razr 2 is expected to have a Snapdragon 765 chipset, a 48MP main camera, and a 20MP selfie shooter.

The Moto Razr was launched in India in April 2020 and was priced at RS 1,24,999. The Moto Razr uses a zero-gap hinge, that allows the two sides of the phones to fold in a well-flushed manner. The device features a fingerprint sensor on the chin below the display and has a 6.2-inch display with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Moto Razr's primary camera comes with a Night Vision mode and also features auto scene detection.