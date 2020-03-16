Monday, March 16, 2020Back to
Motorola Razr 2019 with foldable screen and Snapdragon 710 SoC launched in India at Rs 1,24,999

Motorola Razr 2019 is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 15 W quick charging.


tech2 News StaffMar 16, 2020 13:20:15 IST

Motorola's first foldable screen smartphone- Motorola Razr 2019 - has been launched in India today. This smartphone will go up against Galaxy Z Flip (First impressions), a foldable screen smartphone launched by Samsung last month at a price of Rs 1,09,999.

Motorola Razr 2019 pricing, availability, sale offers

The smartphone is priced at Rs 1,24,999 and is now available for pre-booking.

Motorola Razr 2019.

The smartphone will go on sale in India on 2 April.

As for the sale offers, Motorola is offering up to Rs 10,000 cashback on payment via Citi bank, up to 24 months of no-cost EMI and 4 TB data for 2 years for Rs 4,999 with Reliance Jio.

Motorola Razr 2019 specifications

Motorola Razr 2019 features a 6.2-inch OLED screen with a 21:9 aspect ratio. When folded, you will get a 2.7-inch Quick View screen with a 4:3 aspect ratio. This screen will let you see all your notifications. You will find a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen.

In the camera department, the smartphone sports two cameras. One is above the Quick View screen, a 16 MP camera that can be used to click selfies. This camera will work as a rear camera when unfolded. It comes with features like EIS, Night Vision mode, and more. You will also find a 5 MP camera on the main screen that can be used as a more traditional selfie camera when you unfold the phone, though it'll most likely be used for video chat rather than selfies.

The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset and is equipped with a 2,510 mAh battery that supports 18 W quick charging. Its box itself turns into a charging pad. Motorola Razr 2019 runs on Android 9 Pie.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


