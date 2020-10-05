tech2 News Staff

Motorola will launch the much-awaited flip phone Motorola Razr 5G in India today. The smartphone already made its debut in the US last month. In India, the foldable smartphone will go on sale exclusively on Flipkart. Motorola has revealed quite a handful of specifications of the smartphone including camera, design and more. Although the 2o19 Moto Razr 2019 did not make it to Indian markets, Motorola has made some improvements to the 2019 comeback flip phone before bringing the successor to India.

Motorola Razr 5G launch event: How to watch it live

The event will begin at 12 pm today. To watch the livestream, you can visit the company's YouTube page or tap on the webcast link embedded below.

Motorola #razr5G is almost here - Watch the biggest Motorola launch of the year live at https://t.co/qlhidm0JTp tomorrow at 12PM. Set a Reminder Now! #MinimalMeetsMaximal pic.twitter.com/0ORDBphOmp — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) October 4, 2020

Motorola Razr 5G expected specifications

Motorola teaser claims that the Razr 5G will offer "the world's best selfies" – that's because the rear 48 MP camera on the flip phone can be used for selfies when it's flipped.

Another post by Motorola on Twitter reveals that the Razr 5G will sport a 2.7-inch quick view display on the outside. When unflipped, the Razr 5G will reveal a 6.2-inch OLED display.

Additionally, the Moto Razr 5G sports a new hinge design, which the company calls the "Zero Gap" hinge design so that when you fold the device, there is no gap between the two sides that come together.

The Motorola teasers also confirm that the Razr 5G will exclusively sell on Flipkart.

