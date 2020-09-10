Thursday, September 10, 2020Back to
Motorola Razr 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8 GB RAM and more

Moto Razr 5G has a 48 MP camera with Quad Pixel technology that provides 4x the low light sensitivity.


FP TrendingSep 10, 2020 17:16:28 IST

Motorola has launched its much-awaited new foldable smartphone the Razr 5G. The flip phone comes with a 6.2-inch display with 21:9 aspect ratio, while the outer screen, or the secondary display, is 2.7 inch.

Motorola on its blog said that the Razr 5G runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. The device has a 48 MP camera with Quad Pixel technology that provides 4x the low light sensitivity.

Motorola Razr 5G launched with Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8 GB RAM and more

Motorola Razr 5G

The selfie camera is of 20 MP and comes handy for video calls, offering a high-quality immersive experience.

The rear of the phone is no longer plastic but has polished 3D glass with 7,000 series aluminium that gives it a distinguished, eye-catching look.

The smartphone comes in three colors options - Polished Graphite, Liquid Mecrury and Blush Gold.

It has a tapered chin, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and updated hinge.

Motorola Razr 5G is available with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes packed with a 2,800 mAh battery with support for 15W charging

There are more apps that users can operate using the external screen of the device including camera, messages, calculator, Google Keep, Google News, Google Home, and YouTube.

Motorola on its Twitter page shared a video of the smartphone that showed the display of the device now support for gesture navigation too.

"Minimal meets maximal with the new Razr 5G. Iconic, flippable design meets 5G speed. And it's all packed in a phone that can fit in your pocket," the post read.

Motorola Razr 5G will be available starting in China and select European markets with other markets to follow this fall.

In the US, the smartphone will be available universally unlocked this fall for $1,399.99.

Motorola Razr 5G smartphone is the successor to Motorola's first foldable phone Moto Razr 2019.

The main rival of the smartphone will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G (Review).

 

