11:10 (IST)
The Moto Razr 5G launch event will kick off at 12 pm
Motorola India will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel.
tech2 News StaffOct 05, 2020 11:00:37 IST
The Moto Razr 5G will compete against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip which was launched last year in the Indian market.
highlights
11:02 (IST)
Moto Razr 5G launch in India Motorola India is finally bringing the Moto Razr 5G to the Indian market today. The flip phone will launch in India at 12 pm today. Stay tuned for all the updates from the launch event.
Motorola is scheduled to launch the Moto Razr 5G in India today. The foldable phone is an improved version of the 2019 Moto Razr – it comes with a larger quick-view display on the outside, a new hinge design, improved chin, among other things. Today, 5 October, the smartphone will be officially launched in the Indian market and is expected to be priced around Rs 1,40,000. The launch event for the Moto Razr 5G will kick off at 12 pm IST, and Motorola India will be streaming the event live.
The Moto Razr 5G was first unveiled earlier this year, and this month, it will be available for purchase in India. The Moto Razr 2019, never really hit the shelves in India.
Ahead of the launch today, Motorola India has been teasing various specifications and features of the flip phone.
From what we know so far, the Razr 5G will offer "the world's best selfies" – that's because the rear 48 MP camera on the flip phone can be used for selfies when it's flipped.
Motorola India has also confirmed that the Razr 5G will sport a 2.7-inch quick view display on the outside. When unflipped, the Razr 5G will reveal a 6.2-inch OLED display.
Additionally, the Moto Razr 5G sports a new hinge design, which the company calls the "Zero Gap" hinge design so that when you fold the device, there is no gap between the two sides that come together.
The Motorola teasers also confirm that the Razr 5G will exclusively sell on Flipkart.
