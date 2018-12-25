Wednesday, December 26, 2018 Back to
Special edition Huawei Mate 20 Pro and Nova 4 announced in China

US dispute with China over a ban on Huawei is spilling over to Europe.

tech2 News Staff Dec 25, 2018 19:05 PM IST

Huawei has confirmed that it has shipped 200 million smartphones in the year 2018 alone which closes a fantastic year for the Chinese giant. In order to celebrate this new milestone, the He Gang who is the President of Huawei’s smartphone division has announced special edition colour variants of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and also the Nova 4.

The Mate 20 Pro camera setup and design is what makes it special.

The two colour variants on offer are the Emerald colored Huawei Mate 20 Pro Commemorative Edition features 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage and the Secret Red colored Huawei Nova 4 Commemorative Edition with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

These variants are only up for sale in China and will begin from  January 1 at 10.08 am local time. Whatsmore both these phones also feature a log with two stars and “200 Million Huawei Mobile 2018” text on the rear.

In more related news, the US dispute with China over a ban on Huawei is spilling over to Europe, the company’s biggest foreign market, where some countries are also starting to shun its network systems over data security concerns.

Bans in Europe could significantly increase the financial pressures on Huawei. They would also cost Europe tens of billions of dollars as the region looks to build up “5G” networks, which are meant to support a vast expansion in internet-connected things, from self-driving cars to factory robots and remote surgery.

 

