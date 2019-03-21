Thursday, March 21, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Motorola One Vision specs surface online, might feature Exnos 9610 SoC

Motorola One Vision tipped to feature Exynos 9610 SoC, 48 MP primary camera and a 21:9 full HD+ display.

tech2 News StaffMar 21, 2019 16:54:26 IST

Rumour mill last month gave out hints about Motorola planning to bring two Moto devices with Samsung Exynos chipsets. While little was known about which Moto series phone would accommodate Samsung's in-house SoC, a new report now suggests that the Motorola's upcoming Android One-powered device might come with a Samsung-Exynos chip.

Motorola One Vision specs surface online, might feature Exnos 9610 SoC

Representational image of Motorola One Power. Photo: Tech2/Nandini Yadav

The information which was leaked by the folks at XDA Developers suggests that the new Motorola Android One smartphone will feature a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor. The device said to be christened as the Motorola One Vision.

Till date, the Lenovo-owned brand has launched two Android-One powered smartphones — the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. If the report is to be believed, then the Motorola One Vision will be the third in the series.

The upcoming One Vision smartphone is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera. As per the report, the Motorola One Vision will have a QCFA (Quad Colour Filter Array) similar to the Redmi Note 7 Chinese variant. The QCFA will enhance dynamic range, noise reduction, and per-pixel detail. The phone is reported to feature Video 3D HDR and Long Exposure with the latter said to help capture better-detailed pictures in low light.

As for the display, Motorola's One Vision is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch unit with full HD+ (2,520 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio with a cutout for the front camera at the top end. To recall, Sony introduced Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 with 21:9 front panel last month.

In addition, the Motorola One Vision is tipped to run Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone will likely come in 3 GB/4 GB RAM and 32 GB/64 GB or 128 GB internal storage. It is reported to have a battery backup of 3,500 mAh.

As per the report, the smartphone will arrive as Motorola P40 in China. Motorola One Vision is speculated to release in other international markets including India, Brasil and Latin America.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Mom’s voice guides whatever I do, says Deepika Padukone


Top Stories

latest videos

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

The Art of Baiting in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 9

Add fun to your run | What The App

Add fun to your run | What The App

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Cloning woolly mammoth, tigers in Sunderbans, teen Nobel nominee | This Week in Science

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Bridge Camping Tips in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 8

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Clever ways to Defend in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 7

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

Redmi Note 7 Pro Review | Best budget phone

One Finger OP or What?

One Finger OP or What?

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Clever Ways to attack in PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with Mortal | Ep 6

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Delhi is drying up, Kerala's sex ed lie & the second patient cured of HIV — This week in Science

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms

Realme 3 Review | Battery and Design are its only charms


also see

Motorola

Motorola One Vision smartphone with Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC spotted on Geekbench

Mar 18, 2019
Motorola One Vision smartphone with Samsung Exynos 9610 SoC spotted on Geekbench
Verizon beats AT&T to launch commercial 5G network in Chicago, Minneapolis

Verizon

Verizon beats AT&T to launch commercial 5G network in Chicago, Minneapolis

Mar 14, 2019

science

Four in five children with Down Syndrome are born to mothers above the age of 35

Down syndrome

Four in five children with Down Syndrome are born to mothers above the age of 35

Mar 21, 2019
Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and animals in nature

Colours Gone Wild

Festival of colours: 21 outrageously colourful birds, insects and animals in nature

Mar 21, 2019
Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Hardy Insects

Tiny 'water bears' could teach us how to survive extreme environments, science says

Mar 21, 2019
El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Indian Winters

El Niño and La Niña tinker with Western disturbances and India’s winters too

Mar 21, 2019