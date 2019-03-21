tech2 News Staff

Rumour mill last month gave out hints about Motorola planning to bring two Moto devices with Samsung Exynos chipsets. While little was known about which Moto series phone would accommodate Samsung's in-house SoC, a new report now suggests that the Motorola's upcoming Android One-powered device might come with a Samsung-Exynos chip.

The information which was leaked by the folks at XDA Developers suggests that the new Motorola Android One smartphone will feature a Samsung Exynos 9610 processor. The device said to be christened as the Motorola One Vision.

Till date, the Lenovo-owned brand has launched two Android-One powered smartphones — the Motorola One and Motorola One Power. If the report is to be believed, then the Motorola One Vision will be the third in the series.

The upcoming One Vision smartphone is said to feature a dual rear camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera. As per the report, the Motorola One Vision will have a QCFA (Quad Colour Filter Array) similar to the Redmi Note 7 Chinese variant. The QCFA will enhance dynamic range, noise reduction, and per-pixel detail. The phone is reported to feature Video 3D HDR and Long Exposure with the latter said to help capture better-detailed pictures in low light.

As for the display, Motorola's One Vision is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch unit with full HD+ (2,520 x 1080 pixels) resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio with a cutout for the front camera at the top end. To recall, Sony introduced Xperia 1 and Xperia 10 with 21:9 front panel last month.

In addition, the Motorola One Vision is tipped to run Android 9.0 Pie OS. The phone will likely come in 3 GB/4 GB RAM and 32 GB/64 GB or 128 GB internal storage. It is reported to have a battery backup of 3,500 mAh.

As per the report, the smartphone will arrive as Motorola P40 in China. Motorola One Vision is speculated to release in other international markets including India, Brasil and Latin America.

