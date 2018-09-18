Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
18 September, 2018

Motorola One Power to launch on 24 September in India with Android One

The company has launched the Motorola One Power as Motorola P 30 Note in China.

Motorola One Power was launched at IFA 2018 and was confirmed to arrive exclusively in India. Now the company has given out the launch date of the phone which is 24 September.

It was introduced along with Motorola One at the IFA 2018 which is the lesser premium of the two phones, but this device might not hit the Indian shores.

The Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch display. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

The Motorola One Power features a 6.2-inch display. Image: tech2/ Nimish Sawant

Motorola tweeted out the news of the phone launch by posting teaser video on its Twitter handle.

The company seems to have partnered with Google for the phone as per the caption of the tweet which mentions "a co-creation of Motorola + Google" for the phone.

Motorola One Power is also shown to be an Android One device.

The design aspect and the specs of the phone are already out. The phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display.

Also, the phone flaunts a notch on top and an aspect ratio of 19:9 similar to Motorola One.

Motorola One Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC which was also seen on the Nokia 6.1 Plus. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The phone is said to come with two storage options which are, a 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage.

The phone may also be equipped with an expandable memory with up to 256 GB.

The One Power sports a 16 MP + 5 MP dual-lens unit on the rear and a 12 MP selfie camera. It also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear and offers face unlock with the help of the front camera.

The phone shows off a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which can be topped off using Motorola's TurboCharger, which is supplied in the box.

Motorola had also confirmed that the phone might be juiced up with the Android 9 Pie update.

There has been no update on the price of the phone, yet.

