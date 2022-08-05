Friday, August 05, 2022Back to
Motorola Moto Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro launch has been rescheduled for August 11

Motorola had planned to launch the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro on August 2. The launch had to be cancelled due to certain geopolitical reasons. Now, Lenovo Mobile China’s general manager Chen Jin has subtly revealed when the devices will actually be launched.


FP StaffAug 05, 2022 14:29:07 IST

Earlier this week, Motorola was all set to announce some of the most awaited mobile devices of the year, the Moto Razr 2022 foldable phone and the Moto X30 Pro phones, specifically on August 2. Motorola had to cancel the launch event that day. 

Speculations suggest that the event was cancelled because of the rising tensions between China and Taiwan following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit.

Lenovo Mobile China’s general manager Chen Jin, has now posted a new teaser for the new launch date of the Moto Razr 2022. As per the post, the foldable smartphone will be launched on August 11. The image that Chen Jin shared very subtly hinted at that. On the secondary display of the foldable phone, we see the new date, and possibly the time of the launch as well, which has been set to 2:00 PM.

Motorola is also expected to launch the Moto X30 Pro at the same event and speculations suggest that both devices will go on open sales right after the event concludes. The reservations for both the Razr 2022 and X30 Pro are already live on several Chinese online retailers’ websites so it’s safe to assume they will be available for purchase on August 11.

It is important to note that as of now, all of this is speculation, as there is no confirmation regarding the rescheduled launch date of both smartphones.

The Motorola Razr 2022 may pack a 6.67-inch OLED main display with an FHD+ (1,080x2,400) resolution, as per a TENAA listing. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

On the other hand, the Motorola X30 Pro will likely sport a 6.67-inch FHD+ OLED display and will feature a 200MP sensor from Samsung for its primary camera.

