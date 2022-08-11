Mehul Reuben Das

After being forced to cancel the actual launch event that was supposed to take place on August 2, Motorola finally launched the much-awaited Moto Razr 2022 in China today. The Moto Razr 2022 is supposed to take on the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Motorola also launched the Moto X30 Pro, and the Moto S30 Pro, of which the X30 Pro is the true flagship device from the Chinese tech giant.

The newly unveiled Razr 2022 is a flagship device featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. The new Razr also has a foldable 144Hz P-OLED display, a secondary screen, two 50-megapixel cameras on the back, and a large battery that can be charged quickly.

The Moto X30 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 200MP main camera, and some seriously top-of-the-line specifications. For example, it gets Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and gets a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging and 50W of wireless charging.

We take a look at the specifications and prices of the Moto Razr 2022 and the X30 Pro, and the expected dates of their Indian launch.

Moto Razr 2022: Specifications

The Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole design. The screen supports an FHD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DC dimming. The back panel of the device features a 2.7-inch P-OLED display. The secondary display will have more functionality than what the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has to offer and can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras, to check for messages, or even to play light games.

Above the secondary display is a horizontal dual-camera setup, which has an OIS-enabled 50MP camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, which also functions as a macro camera. The display punch-hole on the display houses a 32MP camera.

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, which has been paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device boots to the Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with MyUI 4.0. The device comes with support for Ready For 3.5, which allows users to connect it to an external to take advantage of a full-blown desktop PC experience.

The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, the device gets dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

Moto X30 Pro: Specifications

The Moto X30 Pro is truly the flagship device from Motorola this year. The device gets a 6.7-inch display which supports a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, which comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera is where things get interesting. The Moto X30 Pro is the world’s first smartphone to come with a 200MP camera and uses Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor. It also gets a 50MP sensor with an ultrawide lens and a 12MP telephoto shooter. There’s also a 60MP selfie snapper upfront.

The smartphone also packs a 4,500mAh battery pack that supports 125W fast charging support. Through this, the device can charge up to 50 per cent in just 7 minutes and a 100 per cent charge in 19 minutes. It even supports 50W wireless fast charging as well.

Moto Razr 2022: Pricing & India Launch

The basic 8 GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Moto Razr 2022 is priced at 5,999 Yuan or roughly $890. Next up, the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant is priced at 6,499 Yuan or roughly $970, whereas the top-of-the-line 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant costs about 7,299 Yuan or $1,083.

The pricing of the devices in India will be similar to what we see in the international market, plus some taxes. Although it hasn’t been substantiated yet, the device is likely to be brought to India by the end of October this year.

Moto X30 Pro: Pricing & India Launch

The Moto X30 Pro starts from 3,699 Yuan or roughly $549 for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs 4,199 Yuan or roughly $623, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs 4,499 Yuan or roughly $668, making it one of the most affordable flagships this year.

As of writing this piece, the Moto X30 Pro is limited to China only, where it will go on sale starting August 15. However, Motorola does plan on selling the device globally. When exactly will the device come to India remains to be seen, but if they do bring it here, it will likely launch by the end of October.