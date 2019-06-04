tech2 News Staff

Motorola launched its latest smartphone Motorola One Vision in Brazil last month. Now the company has sent out invitations for a launch event in India on 20 June. The invite does not say anything about the device that is to be unveiled but it is being speculated that Motorola One Vision is finally making its way to India.

Since the brand has launched several budget smartphones like the Moto One and the One Power in 2018 and 2019, this upcoming phone is also expected to be a pocket-friendly device packed with good features.

Motorola One Vision Specs

Motorola One Vision sports a 6.3-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2520 pixels) display with 21:9 aspect ratio with a punch hole at the top. It is powered by Samsung Exynos 9609 octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz and provides 4 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The dual-sim smartphone also provides the option of replacing secondary sim with a microSD card of up to 512 GB storage.

On the camera front, Motorola One Vision is packed with a 48 MP quad pixel camera with OIS and 5 MP depth sensor at the back. On the front, you will find a 25 MP sensor. Both rear and front cameras feature 8x digital zoom.

Motorola One Vision comes with a 3,500 mAh battery which comes with support for TurboPower fast charging. It comes with Android One based on Android 9.0 Pie. For security, it features a fingerprint display at the back.

We do not have any official price tag for the device yet but it is priced at 299 Euros (approx. Rs 23,500) in Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

