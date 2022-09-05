Monday, September 05, 2022Back to
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's design and key specs revealed, likely to be a rebadged Moto X30 Pro

Motorola will be launching the Edge 30 Ultra in an upcoming event. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is supposedly a rebadged version of the Moto X30 Pro which is limited only to China.


FP StaffSep 05, 2022 15:48:54 IST

Motorola will be unveiling their new Edge series smartphones at an event that has been scheduled for September 8. Although the Lenovo-backed smartphone company hasn’t revealed what devices it will be launching at the event, one of the devices that is being speculated will be launched is the Moto Edge 30 Ultra.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's design and key specs revealed

The device has appeared in an official video that has been leaked by reliable tipster Evan Blass, which reveals the Edge 30 Ultra’s design and some of the key specifications.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is built around a pOLED display with a centred punch hole for the selfie camera. Around the back, it has a triple camera setup headlined by a 200MP camera which is Samsung’s ISOCELL HP1 sensor

Other than that, we also know that the Edge 30 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and supports 125W charging, which can provide a day’s power in seven minutes. Reading the small text at the bottom tells us a 7-minute charge will provide up to 12 hours of battery life to “median users.” However, there’s no mention of the battery size in the video.

The smartphone will charge through a USB-C port and come with Dolby Atmos support. You can watch the video clip below.

From the looks of it, it seems that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be a slightly tweaked version of the Moto X30 Pro which is currently available only in China. If that is indeed the case, we can expect to see a 6.7-inch display that supports a refresh rate of 144Hz. The screen will also have an in-display fingerprint reader. Along with the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, the device also comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and filmmaking, the device gets a 60MP selfie shooter, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP telephoto unit along with the 200MP main camera.

The smartphone will pack a 4,610 mAh battery with 50W wireless charging, and you’ll also get stereo speakers for a more immersive audio experience.

