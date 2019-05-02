tech2 News Staff

We haven't heard much from Motorola since the rather low-key launch of the Moto G series earlier this year.

Well, thanks to leaker Evan Blass, we might have just gained a look at the company's upcoming premium offering — the Moto Z4.

Blass took to his Twitter account to reveal an image of what he's claiming is the Moto Z4. The tweeted image gives us a look at the phone from all possible angles but doesn't reveal anything more about the devices.

As far as design goes, Motorola appears to be sticking to a rather familiar design with a circular single-lens rear-camera module, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a flat-looking back with the ability to slap on Moto Mods. The front, however, features a larger display with minimal bezels and a teardrop notch housing the front-facing camera.

On the top of the phone we have a speaker grille, while on the bottom, we get a USB Type-C port alongside the headphone jack. There's also no visible fingerprint reader on the back which leads us to believe that Motorola could be opting for an in-display fingerprint scanner.

An earlier report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Moto Z4 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as a 48 MP rear-camera that uses Motorola's pixel-binning tech to deliver a higher quality 12 MP image and baked-in Pixel 'Night Sight'-like abilities. The report also mentions the inclusion of a Group Selfie mode for the 25 MP front camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU, and 3,600 mAh battery.

Like the Moto Z3, Motorola could be adding the ability to convert the Z4 into a 5G-capable phone via a dedicated Moto Mod.

While Motorola's yet to confirm anything, the Moto Z4 appears to be targeted towards the mid-range segment, though the company's Z-series has always been their flagship line.

If the Moto Z4 really does arrive with a Snapdragon 600-series CPU and a single-lens rear camera, it better be competitively priced because it's unlikely to sell on the strength of Moto Mod support alone.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.