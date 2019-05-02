Thursday, May 02, 2019Back to
Moto Z4 design leak reveals waterdrop notch and support for Moto Mods

The Moto Z4 will likely feature a single 48 MP camera on the back and a Snapdragon 675 SoC inside.

tech2 News StaffMay 02, 2019 10:25:53 IST

We haven't heard much from Motorola since the rather low-key launch of the Moto G series earlier this year.

Well, thanks to leaker Evan Blass, we might have just gained a look at the company's upcoming premium offering — the Moto Z4.

Blass took to his Twitter account to reveal an image of what he's claiming is the Moto Z4. The tweeted image gives us a look at the phone from all possible angles but doesn't reveal anything more about the devices.

The Moto Z3 received support for Motorola's 5G earlier this January. Image: Motorola

As far as design goes, Motorola appears to be sticking to a rather familiar design with a circular single-lens rear-camera module, a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a flat-looking back with the ability to slap on Moto Mods. The front, however, features a larger display with minimal bezels and a teardrop notch housing the front-facing camera.

On the top of the phone we have a speaker grille, while on the bottom, we get a USB Type-C port alongside the headphone jack. There's also no visible fingerprint reader on the back which leads us to believe that Motorola could be opting for an in-display fingerprint scanner.

An earlier report by 91Mobiles suggests that the Moto Z4 will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner as well as a 48 MP rear-camera that uses Motorola's pixel-binning tech to deliver a higher quality 12 MP image and baked-in Pixel 'Night Sight'-like abilities. The report also mentions the inclusion of a Group Selfie mode for the 25 MP front camera, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 CPU, and 3,600 mAh battery.

Like the Moto Z3, Motorola could be adding the ability to convert the Z4 into a 5G-capable phone via a dedicated Moto Mod.

While Motorola's yet to confirm anything, the Moto Z4 appears to be targeted towards the mid-range segment, though the company's Z-series has always been their flagship line.

If the Moto Z4 really does arrive with a Snapdragon 600-series CPU and a single-lens rear camera, it better be competitively priced because it's unlikely to sell on the strength of Moto Mod support alone.

