tech2 News Staff

Motorola has yet to officially unveil its Moto Z4 in markets but the device has been spotted on Amazon's US website complete with price and specifications. The icing on the cake is another video leak which happens to be a complete unboxing of the unreleased smartphone that has shown up on YouTube.

As per Android Authority, who first spotted the Amazon listing of the Moto Z4, the device has been priced at $449 and it happens to be an Amazon-exclusive edition featuring Alexa assistant. There is also a second model which is unlocked (can work with any US carrier) and comes with a free 360-degree Moto Mod. The listings, understandably, have been taken down.

The specs on the listing showed that the Moto Z4 will have have a 6.4-inch OLED FullVision display sporting a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor in the device. Processing has been shouldered by the Snapdragon 675 SoC and the device will come with 4 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal storage.

In the camera department, the device has 25 MP camera in the display notch on the front, while a single 48 MP camera (with a Sony IMX 586 sensor) takes care of camera duties at the back. The Moto Z4 is said to come with a 3,500 mAh battery that supports 15 W TurboPower through USB-C. The handset which appears to be a mid-ranger also comes with wireless charging support.

