While Motorola is preparing to launch its G series smartphones on 4 June, parallelly, the company’s mid-range Z-series is in the news for its alleged massive leak.

According to an internal document that XDA Developer claims to have had their hands on, a whole lot of features and specifications of the Moto Z3 Play have apparently been outed.

Per the leaked document, the Moto Z3 Play will sport an aluminium body with a 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass up front. The smartphone will feature a 6-inch 18:9 "Max Vision" FullHD+ AMOLED display.

Under the hood, the document reveals a Snapdragon 636 chipset, which is accompanied with 4 GB of RAM and either 32 GB or 64 GB of built-in memory, which will be expandable through microSD cards.

In terms of optics, the Moto Z3 Play will apparently come with a dual camera setup at the back, in which a 12 MP sensor would be primary. Up front, the smartphone will reportedly sport an 8 MP camera.

The documents also mention that the camera on the Moto Z3 Play will allow the popular portrait mode to be clicked from both the front and back sensors. The camera will also offer cinemagraphs, creative effects, spot colour cutout mode and scan text mode.

Additionally, like the previous Moto Zs, the Moto Z3 Play will also let you adjust a variety of camera settings with a manual mode, so you’ll be able to fine-tune focal length, white balance, shutter speed, ISO and exposure through slider bars.

Fuelling the device is believed to be a 3,000mAh battery. Additionally, the document also claims that there is a Moto Mod under work, that will expand the battery life further.

In fact, there’s a list of expected bundles with the Moto Z3 Play in the document.

Moto Z “Power” Edition: Bundled Battery Moto Mod

Moto Z “Style” Edition: Bundled Style Shell

Moto Z “Gamepad” Edition: Bundled Gamepad Mod (duh)

Moto Z “Projection” Edition: Bundled 70-inch Projector Mod