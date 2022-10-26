Wednesday, October 26, 2022Back to
Moto Razr 2022 finally makes its global debut, months after it was launched in China

Motorola has finally launched the Moto Razr 2022 in the international market starting with Europe. The international market will only get the 8GB + 256GB variant. The device is likely to come to India by the end of 2022 or, early 2023.


FP StaffOct 26, 2022 11:33:15 IST

One of the most anticipated foldable devices of this year, the Moto Razr 2022 from Motorola has finally been launched globally, after almost three months the device was first launched in China.

The international market will only be getting the 8GB + 256GB variant of the Moto Razr 2022. Image Credit: Motorola

The device will be available in select European markets starting this week, and will then find its way over to other Asian markets including India as well. However, the device will be sold in limited numbers in these markets. Motorola is not ready to share the availability date for now, but we can expect that to be revealed soon enough. 

Moto Razr 2022: International version specifications
The Moto Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable P-OLED panel with a punch-hole for the camera. The screen has an FHD+ resolution, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, HDR10+, and DC dimming. 

There’s a redesigned hinge mechanism and the chin from the previous Razr models is now gone. The back panel of the device features a 2.7-inch P-OLED secondary display. The secondary display has more functionality than what the Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers and can be used as a viewfinder for rear cameras, to check for messages, or even to play games that support the smaller screen size. 

Powering the device is a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm, which has been paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage for the Chinese variants. International markets will get a single, 8GB + 256GB variant.

The device boots to Android 12 OS, which is overlaid with MyUI 4.0. The device comes with support for Ready For 3.5, which allows users to connect it to an external to take advantage of a full-blown desktop PC experience.  

Above the secondary display is a horizontal dual-camera setup, which has an OIS-enabled 50MP camera, and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, which also functions as a macro camera. The display punch-hole on the display houses a 32MP camera.  

The Moto Razr 2022 comes with a 3,500mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. For connectivity, the device gets dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port.

Moto Razr 2022: International version pricing
The European market is set to get only the 8GB + 256GB variant, which will be priced at €1,200 across Europe, and £949 in the UK. The same 8 GB + 256 GB variant is priced at 6,499 Yuan or roughly $970 in China.

The pricing of the devices in India will be similar to what we see in the international market, plus some taxes. The device was supposed to have an India launch by the end of this month. However, seeing that the international launch was delayed, the Indian launch is also likely to be pushed to either the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.

