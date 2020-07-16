Thursday, July 16, 2020Back to
Moto G8 Power Lite with a 5,000 mAh battery will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage.


tech2 News StaffJul 16, 2020 08:27:43 IST

Moto G8 Power Lite was launched in India recently at a price of Rs 8,999 but the price has now been increased to Rs 9,499. Today, the smartphone is going on sale. The sale is being hosted on Flipkart and will kick off at 12 pm IST. The highlights of the smartphone include a 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear camera setup, and MediaTek Helio P35 chipset.

Moto G8 Power Lite pricing, availability

The smartphone comes in just one variant that offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 9,499, and will be available in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour variants.

Moto G8 Power Lite with a 5,000 mAh battery will be available for purchase today at 12 pm on Flipkart

Moto G8 Power Lite

Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale today at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 1,600 x 720 pixels. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and offers 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage. It comes with fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of camera, it houses an 8 MP front camera, and a triple rear camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP macro lens and 2 MP depth sensor. It comes with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. As per the company, the battery can last up to 2 days.

