Thursday, October 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Moto G8 Plus to go official in Brazil today, here is all we know about the phone so far

The upcoming Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 25 MP selfie camera on the front.


tech2 News StaffOct 24, 2019 11:35:52 IST

Motorola is expected to launch a new Moto G-series — Moto G8 Plus — smartphone in Brazil today. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST today. The predecessor of Moto G8 Plus was Moto G7, which was launched in India back in March this year.

As per previous leaks, the highlight of the Moto G8 Plus is expected to be a 25 MP selfie camera that is housed in the waterdrop notch on the front. The smartphone is also believed to be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Moto G8 Plus to go official in Brazil today, here is all we know about the phone so far

Moto G7 series was launched in India earlier this year.

Moto G8 Plus expected specifications

The leaks also suggest that the Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 6.3-inch FHD IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 665 processor and offer 4 GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, it is likely to come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

Moto G8 Plus might pack with a 4,000 mAh battery and USB-C power delivery or as the company calls it Turbo Power Charge.

On the camera front, Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies. On the back, it might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is reportedly being called as the action cam of the phone as it reportedly comes with a 117-degree field-of-view.

The renders show that the camera module might come in a capsule shape instead of a circular module.

Render that surfaced on the internet earlier suggests that the smartphone might get a fingerprint sensor at the back. The handset is expected to come in red and blue colour variants. A 3.3 mm headphone jack might also be there on the phone. For connectivity, it might come with Bluetooth v5, LTE, dual-SIM support, wireless LAN, LTE Cat 13, dual-band Wi-FI, NFC support.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 04: Viper | Yash Soni

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers



also see

Moto G8 Plus

Moto G8 Plus leak suggests 25 MP front camera, might launch on 24 October

Oct 17, 2019
Moto G8 Plus leak suggests 25 MP front camera, might launch on 24 October

science

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019
NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Mars InSight

NASA InSight's 'Mole on Mars' working again after 7 months of troubleshooting

Oct 21, 2019
First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Spacewalk

First all-woman spacewalk: How to watch the historic mission live starting 4 pm today

Oct 18, 2019