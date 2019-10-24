tech2 News Staff

Motorola is expected to launch a new Moto G-series — Moto G8 Plus — smartphone in Brazil today. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST today. The predecessor of Moto G8 Plus was Moto G7, which was launched in India back in March this year.

As per previous leaks, the highlight of the Moto G8 Plus is expected to be a 25 MP selfie camera that is housed in the waterdrop notch on the front. The smartphone is also believed to be powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset.

Moto G8 Plus expected specifications

The leaks also suggest that the Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 6.3-inch FHD IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 665 processor and offer 4 GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, it is likely to come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

Moto G8 Plus might pack with a 4,000 mAh battery and USB-C power delivery or as the company calls it Turbo Power Charge.

On the camera front, Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies. On the back, it might be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is reportedly being called as the action cam of the phone as it reportedly comes with a 117-degree field-of-view.

The renders show that the camera module might come in a capsule shape instead of a circular module.

Render that surfaced on the internet earlier suggests that the smartphone might get a fingerprint sensor at the back. The handset is expected to come in red and blue colour variants. A 3.3 mm headphone jack might also be there on the phone. For connectivity, it might come with Bluetooth v5, LTE, dual-SIM support, wireless LAN, LTE Cat 13, dual-band Wi-FI, NFC support.

