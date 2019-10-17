Thursday, October 17, 2019Back to
Moto G8 Plus leak suggests 25 MP front camera, might launch on 24 October

Moto G8 Plus is expected to come with a 4,000 mAh battery and support Turbo Power Charge.


tech2 News StaffOct 17, 2019 11:05:35 IST

Rumour has it that Motorola will launch Moto G8 Plus in Brazil on 24 October. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera and a 25 MP selfie camera.

As per a report by Win Future, the Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 6.3-inch FHD IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 665 processor and offer 4 GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, it is likely to come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

Motorola is expected to launch Moto G8 Plus in Brazil on 24 October. Representational image.

Moto G8 Plus might pack with a 4,000 mAh battery and USB-C power delivery or as the company calls it Turbo Power Charge.

Moto G8 Plus renders. Image : Win Future

Moto G8 Plus renders. Image : Win Future

On the camera front, the report reveals that Moto G8 Plus might feature a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies. On the back, it is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that might include a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is being called as the action cam of the phone as it reportedly comes with a 117-degree field-of-view.

The renders show that the camera module might come in a capsule shape instead of a circular module.

Renders are also shared in the report that suggests that the smartphone might get a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone is expected to come in red and blue colour variants. A 3.3 mm headphone jack might also be there on the phone. For connectivity, it might come with Bluetooth v5, LTE, dual-SIM support, wireless LAN, LTE Cat 13, dual band Wi-FI, NFC support.

