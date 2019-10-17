tech2 News Staff

Rumour has it that Motorola will launch Moto G8 Plus in Brazil on 24 October. The smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera and a 25 MP selfie camera.

As per a report by Win Future, the Moto G8 Plus is expected to feature a 6.3-inch FHD IPS LCD with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 665 processor and offer 4 GB RAM. In terms of internal storage, it is likely to come in 64 GB and 128 GB storage options.

Moto G8 Plus might pack with a 4,000 mAh battery and USB-C power delivery or as the company calls it Turbo Power Charge.

On the camera front, the report reveals that Moto G8 Plus might feature a 25 MP camera on the front for selfies. On the back, it is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup that might include a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The ultra-wide-angle sensor is being called as the action cam of the phone as it reportedly comes with a 117-degree field-of-view.

The renders show that the camera module might come in a capsule shape instead of a circular module.

Renders are also shared in the report that suggests that the smartphone might get a fingerprint sensor at the back. The smartphone is expected to come in red and blue colour variants. A 3.3 mm headphone jack might also be there on the phone. For connectivity, it might come with Bluetooth v5, LTE, dual-SIM support, wireless LAN, LTE Cat 13, dual band Wi-FI, NFC support.