Motorola recently refreshed it budget-oriented Moto G lineup globally, introducing three new smartphones - the Moto G7, Moto G7 Play and Moto G7 Power. While we were quite certain that at least one of the three phones will be brought to India, Motorola appears to have launched the Moto G7 Power rather quietly.

Moto G7 Power - Price and Availability

Spotted on Motorola's official online store a few days back, we did know how much the phone is going to cost. For now, the Lenovo-owned company announced only one variant of the G7 Power in India which packs 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage and has been priced at Rs 13,999.

A little digging up on our part reveals that if you do want your hands on the phone immediately then you may have to buy the phone from a retail outlet as the company's official online partner, Flipkart is yet to list the product.

Moto G7 Power - Features and keys specs

The USP of the Moto G7 Power as the name suggests is the huge 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The phone is claimed to offer up to 60 hours of backup on a single charge. Moto G7 Power supports 15 W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Specs-wise, the phone features a 6.2-inch LTPS LCD display but with a resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels. From the front, the Moto G7 Power looks identical to the Android One-powered Motorola One Power. The phone has a wide-cut on top accommodating the front camera, and other sensors and chunky bezels surrounding the perimeters.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU for rendering graphics. On the software front, the Moto G7 Power runs Android 9 Pie OS. The phone sports a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and an 8 MP camera up front with an f/2.2 aperture for shooting selfies. The native camera software enables the phone to capture bokeh photos both from the front and the back camera.

